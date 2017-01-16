Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

South Fayette commissioners to discuss future of off-leash dog zones
Bobby Cherry | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

South Fayette Commissioners on Jan. 18 could consider adding a subcommittee to discuss the future of off-leash dog zones in the township, according to a meeting agenda.

Township commissioners in November ended South Fayette's only off-leash dog zone at Fairview Park after a dog attack, township spokeswoman Andrea Iglar told The Signal Item at the time.

“Parks are becoming busier as we grow. There's more sports and more activity in the park. It was becoming riskier. That area, itself, still will be open to people walking their dogs, the dogs just have to be on leashes.

“The whole area isn't going to be closed off, dogs just have to be on leashes.”

Prior to the closure, dog owners were able to purchase a registration tag to use the off-leash area.

Dogs are permitted at township parks, but they must be on leashes.

An initial recommendation in the fall by the South Fayette Parks and Recreation director suggested closing the zone altogether to dogs.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.

