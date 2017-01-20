Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

Births, birthdays celebrated around Carnegie

Cindy Babish-schultz | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 11:25 p.m.

Michelle and Paul Sinciline of Coraopolis are receiving congratulations on the birth of their first child Amelia Noelle, who was born on Jan. 4 at Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital. Amelia weighed in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named after her great-great grandmother Amelia Gretches, who was a longtime resident of Cubbage Hill. Gretches died in November 2015. Maternal grandparents are Nancy and Don Fritz of Scott. Paternal grandparents are Darcie Danziger of Switzerland and Paul Sinciline of Collier. Great-grandmothers are Joan Johnson of Carnegie and Marlene Danziger of Scott.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Coral Glancy of Carnegie who celebrates Jan. 31. Coral is the wife of Steve and they have four children and nine grandkids.

• Lena Enrietti of Carnegie celebrates her 91st birthday with family on Feb. 2. Lena is the wife of the late Ernest Enrietti, former owner of Enrietti News in Carnegie. She has two daughters, Jean (Michael) Martin and Diane (Marc) Pakler. Lena also has five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Lena is the daughter of the late Rocco and Rose Sgro of Cubbage Hill, sister of Ann Harper of Reno, Nev., and the late Joseph Sgro of Heidelberg.

• Happy 5th birthday to Alexandra Rosalie Deleel of Collier who celebrates Feb. 1. She is the daughter of Marissa and Gary Deleel and has a big sister Kensington Bella, who is 7 12 years old. Alexandra's maternal grandparents are Deborah and Robert Andolina and paternal grandmother is Sandi Deleel.

• Jackson James Hertzler of Collier celebrates his 5th birthday Feb. 1. Jackson is the son of Jackie and Rick Hertzler and siblings include Libby, Hope Mae and Andrew. Maternal grandparents are Barbara and Rick Cantley of Carnegie, maternal great-grandparents are the late Joan Cantley of Carnegie and Donald Cantley of Bridgeville. Paternal grandparents are Shirley and the late Rick Hertzler and great-grandfather is the late William Hertzler.

• Happy birthday to Lynnette Haygood of Carnegie who celebrates Jan. 31. She is mom to Jaque Haygood and Jaden and Jaila Calhoun.

• Happy 13th birthday to Timothy Smith who celebrates Jan. 29 with his mom Lesley and family.

• Happy 3rd birthday to Joseph Daniel Nardozzi III who celebrates Feb. 1 with his little sister Paige and family. He is the son of Samantha and Daniel Nardozzi of Westwood and grandson of Amy and Mike Schneiderlochner of Crafton and Valerie and Joe Nardozzi of Green Tree City.

• Birthdays this week include Donna Whitaker, Rosaanne BeHage, Rory Broyles, Ashley Bogdon, Desiree Jula, Berni Verikas, R. J. Bogdon, Jodi Keifner, Caren Wieland, Danielle Gromek, Madison Zimmer and Nicole Driscoll.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

