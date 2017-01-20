Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

Around Town: Local mom, South Fayette teacher turn love of photography into business

Charlotte Smith | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 11:25 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Maggie Zatolochenko's interest in photography started as a child, when she seemed to notice the beauty in things others did not.

Marriage and four children later, the South Fayette resident has been professionally specializing in family, children's and senior portraits. She was inspired with a desire to document every moment of her children's lives, and her business grew from there. She also captures weddings, lifestyle shoots, commercial photography, newborns and pets.

Zatolochenko likes the “rustic vibe,” she said. She travels to sites, noting Lawrenceville as a favorite.

Call 412-760-2972 for an appointment or visit UniquelyCapturedPhotography.com.

• Sandi Miller has been teaching fifth grade at South Fayette Township School District for 15 years. She always has loved capturing memories through photography, being “that relative” with a camera at every family event. Having it become a sideline business in the last year became a necessity when their family incurred various medical expenses from her oldest son's multiple concussions.

When Kyle was 10 years old, he suffered the first of three significant concussions and many of the therapies that worked for him were not covered by insurance. During the past year, Miller has found her niche with action photography, focused on her younger son, Caleb, and his soccer team. As she traveled to watch her son and the team play, she noticed parents wanted to enjoy the game and cheer on the players, not watch the game through a camera lens. She realized she could provide a service to many parents while doing something she loved.

She officially opened her photography business with her son Kyle last May. Although many of her photos are of soccer games, she has photographed dance recitals, swimming, softball and baseball games, and will be covering wrestling matches. Their greatest adventure was taking photos of kayakers at an event at Ohiopyle. She also has done senior portraits, family photos and informal shoots at parks and playgrounds.

“Our goal is to tell a story and capture those moments that go by in the blink of an eye,” she said.

Call 724-747-7794 or visit blinkofaneye-photography.com.

Charlotte Smith is a contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

