Bridgeville Eagle Scout rebuilds war memorial

Rebecca L. Ferraro | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
Bridgeville resident Jack Ghelarducci, pictured with family members, assisted in the rebuilding of the Bridgeville War Memorial on Washington Avenue in 2016 and installed a soldier figure to honor those who served.

Bridgeville resident Jack Ghelarducci assisted in the rebuilding of the Bridgeville War Memorial on Washington Avenue and installed a soldier figure at the site.

He did this as his Eagle Scout project, and he also has been delivering commemorative banners to local military veterans and their families as part of the Bridgeville Parking Authority's troop banner program that began about three years ago.

“When the borough parking employees decided to get involved with the banner program, we thought it would be nice to get them delivered, and Jack volunteered,” said Rich McElhoes, a parking authority member who got Ghelarducci involved with the project.

“It was a good experience for him to see the reactions and hear the stories of the veterans. He is doing an awesome job — we couldn't ask for anything better.”

Ghelarducci since has delivered over 400 banners to families who ordered them. The banners are akin to those that hang off of the telephone poles in Bridgeville.

“I thought it would be a nice idea to refurbish Bridgeville's veteran memorial as my Eagle Project,” Ghelarducci said. “I made a praying silhouette soldier and had it painted and installed at the monument” in addition to replacing a slab of concrete, having a monument company clean the granite and working with his troop to clean the bronze on the monument.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

