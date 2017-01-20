Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

Oyler: Mayer Brick Co. is focus of Bridgeville Area Historical Society event

John Oyler | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 11:25 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

The Bridgeville Area Historical Society's January “Second Tuesday” program was a comprehensive review of the C.P. Mayer Brick Co.

The facilitator began with a brief overview of the brick-making process. Raw materials include sand (silica), clay (alumina), lime, magnesia, iron oxide and water combined in fairly specific proportions. The mixture is then ground very fine; mixed well; and fired at temperatures well over 2,000 degrees.

The Mayer Brick Co. mined shale on the site where the brickyard was located in Kirwan Heights. The brickyard was built there in 1903 to take advantage of the shale deposit.

The shale was ground up, screened, mixed with water, and fed into a “brick machine” that extruded a continuous strip of wet material 8 inches wide and 3.5 inches high. At some point a cutting machine separated the strip into individual bricks of the correct width.

The unfired bricks were then loaded onto pallets and transported into 10 drying tunnels where the moisture content was reduced. They were then loaded into six kilns where they were gradually heated to maximum temperature, a process taking 48 hours.

At its peak the Mayer Brick Co. could produce either 20,000 paving blocks or 30,000 of the smaller house bricks in a day. They employed 40 workers in the winter, expanded to 60 in the summer.

Mr. Mayer was a leader in every venture in which he became involved; brick-making was no exception. The facilitator showed several examples of his contributions to the “Common Brick Manufacturers Association of America,” as reported in technical magazines. In one case he advocated that the association form an insurance company strictly for its own members, a recommendation that eventually was implemented. Mr. Mayer also received patents for two brick-making inventions — a turntable to facilitate positioning bricks in the kilns and a compressed air system to remove particles of unfired brick from the pieces before they were fired.

Next month's “Second Tuesday” will occur on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. We plan to discuss “Downtown Bridgeville in the 1940s,” focusing on the businesses on Washington Avenue in those days. We meet at 7 p.m. in the history center, on the corner of Station and Railroad Streets.

John Oyler is a contributing writer. He can be reached at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.

