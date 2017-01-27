Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

Bridgeville-based Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers

Matthew Peaslee | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Cook Mari Murphy of East Carnegie (front) works alongside volunteer Dee White of Collier as they put food in containers for Southwest Meals on Wheels recipients at their Bridgeville location Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Cook Mari Murphy of East Carnegie (back) works alongside volunteer Dee White of Collier as they put food into containers for Southwest Meals on Wheels recipients at their Bridgeville location Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Frank Reinstadtler of Carnegie packages food for Southwest Meals on Wheels recipients at their Bridgeville location Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Volunteers Dee White of Collier (left) and Darshan Goswami of Scott fill containers of food for Southwest Meals on Wheels recipients at their Bridgeville location Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Southwest Meals on Wheels volunteer Mike Yeager delivers a meal to Bridgeville resident Judith Wise on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Southwest Meals on Wheels volunteer Mike Yeager loads bags of food into his car as he gets ready to make deliveries on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

About 60 volunteers help serve meals to about 110 people through the Southwest Meals On Wheels of Pennsylvania program based in Bridgeville.

But as the group grows its list of people receiving meals, program manager Candy Mageras said more volunteers will be needed.

“We are looking for people who are upbeat and energetic,” said Mageras, who has been in the role for nine years. “They need to be happy to serve and they need to be reliable. “They have to be on task and they need to go the extra mile when needed.”

Or three miles.

“We just signed up two new people about a mile and a half farther than my Carnegie Route 3 route goes, so they have to make that round trip because nobody else might be feeding this husband and wife. They need us, and we need people who will strive to get them their food.”

With the main hub on McMillan Street in Bridgeville, the local program services a number of Pittsburgh neighborhoods and suburban areas including Bridgeville, Carnegie, Collier, Crafton, Dormont, Green Tree, Heidelberg, Mt. Lebanon, Oakdale, Robinson, Scott, South Fayette and Upper St. Clair.

Kitchen volunteers typically work Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. They assist cook Mari Murphy in preparing meals, making sandwiches, assembling salads, bagging desserts, plating food and packing sack lunches. Drivers and deliverers will hit the road together starting at 10:30 a.m. for routes. Delivery lasts about an hour.

“It's gratifying to help someone who may not be able to do this on their own,” said Suzanne Blue, a kitchen volunteer for eight years. “Helping out is what I'm there for.”

Mageras works with local organizations, such as Ingram Rotary, Carnegie/Collier Rotary and Bridgeville/South Fayette Rotary to raise money because Meals on Wheels is not government-funded. Trader Joe's in Upper St. Clair donates much of the food for the program, and volunteers seek donations from other organizations.

Carol Schreiner, a retired teacher, joined the organization 10 years ago as a volunteer driver and deliverer when a church friend encouraged her to get involved.

“Instead of staying inside my house, I get to go out and, hopefully, brighten someone else's day,” Schreiner said. “It's fun and rewarding. It's the clients that make it so rewarding. We had a client turn 100 in October. She pays her own bills, does her own laundry and loves to do word searches. They are very nice and wonderful people to talk to.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

