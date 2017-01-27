Around Town: New Lions Club offers support, services in Bridgeville area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The newly formed Greater Bridgeville Area Lions Club plans to offer support and community service to residents in South Fayette, Bridge­ville, Collier and Heidelberg. Call 412-551-6435 for membership information.

• Aldi, with locations at 1160 Washington Ave. in Scott and 3013 Washington Pike in South Fayette, now accepts credit cards for purchases.

• Gift card distributor Gift Card Granny has expanded into a three-story, 20,000-square foot building on Mansfield Ave., Green Tree. The company now employs 39 people.

• State Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Allegheny/Washington, has relocated his district office from 275 Millers Run Road to 300 Old Pond Road, Suite 205A, in the Abele Business Park, Bridgeville/South Fayette. The phone number is 412-221-5110.

• Pizza Hut, 1112 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, has been completely renovated and held a grand reopening.

• Interactive workshops for new and soon-to-be drivers are being held by Andy's Auto Service, 718 Bower Hill Road, Bridgeville. Topics for the monthly events include police interaction, what to do in the event of an accident, basic maintenance and care of the engine, how to change a tire, how to jumpstart a car, why not to text/drink and drive, and more. Visit andysautobridgeville.com/workshops for more details or to register for upcoming workshops or call 412-278-2540.

• Laundry Ladies is a new service for laundry pickup, wash, fold and delivery. Call Kelly in the Carnegie area at 412-577-8496 or Heather in the Bridgeville/South Fayette area at 412-969-6987 or visit laundryladiesllc.com for more information.

• Rahma Grocery & Halal Meats has opened at 409 E. Main St., Carnegie. Call 412-857-2154 for hours and more information.

• Free adult education classes have begun in Carnegie, sponsored by the Allegheny Intermediate Unit. These courses are designed for busy parents and others who want to increase their skills, enter a trade or get a better job. Evening classes are being held at 1100 Washington Ave., Suite 103. Call 412-281-4494, ext. 201, for more details.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• Team Merchants, 9502 Sundance Drive, Bridgeville (consultations)

• Exler Contracting, 259 May Ave., Bridgeville (contractor/remodeler)

• Festigal, 204 Kings Highway, Carnegie (e-commerce subscription box company)

• K.A. Steel Medical Billing, 39 Sunnyside Ave., Carnegie (medical billing services)

• Renu Physical Medicine Center, 2275 Swallow Hill Road, Scott Township (medical services)

• Top Home Care Agency, 651 Holiday Drive, No. 300, Green Tree (assisted living or nonmedical home care)

• Keystone Calciners, 100 Rhodes Ave., Green Tree (design of process equipment)

• South Hills Medical Weight Loss Center, 3 Crafton Square, Crafton (weight loss center)

