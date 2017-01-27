Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carlynton

Oyler: Donation of old maps sparks new interest in Western Pa.

John Oyler | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

The most recent addition to the Bridgeville Area Historical Society archives is four large historical maps of Pennsylvania, a greatly appreciated donation from Dana Spriggs.

The first map has a title in French, “La Pensilvanie, en trois Feuilles” (three sheets).

In a different spot a title in English states “A Map of Pennsylvania, exhibiting not only the improved parts of that province, but also its extensive frontiers: Laid down from actual surveys and chiefly from the late map of W. Scull published in 1770.”

It goes on to document that the map was produced for the benefit of the Penn family, proprietors and governors of the province.

Consequently, this appears to be a pre-Revolutionary War map of the colony that eventually became the Keystone State. My interest in the Mason and Dixon Line immediately prompted me to look for the boundary between Pennsylvania and Maryland. Although the surveyors are not credited on this map, the boundary is indeed shown at the proper latitude — 39 degrees, 43 minutes, 20 seconds. It ends at the western border of Maryland; ignoring the additional survey beyond that point.

More significant, the sovereignty of what is now southwestern Pennsylvania is undefined. Also undefined is Pennsylvania's northern border, the 42nd parallel.

The map clearly shows Braddock's Road from (Fort) Cumberland through Great Meadows to Dunbar's Camp (near Uniontown) and on to “Guest's” where it forked. One branch went west to Fort Burd and Redstone Creek (Brownsville). The other branch went on to Fort Pitt (designated “formerly Fort Duquesne”), crossing the Youghiogheny north of Connellsville before swinging to the northwest.

Braddock's Field (“Champ” in French) and the Bushy Run site of Bouquet's victory are also shown. Chartiers Creek is identified correctly. There is no other indication of European settlement in this area except for a saw mill on what is now Saw Mill Run. The nearest Indian settlements are Sewickley's Old Town and Chartier's Old Town, on the Allegheny River near Oakmont.

So much interesting information on a single map — I will be forced to devote a future column to the other maps. Many thanks to Dana Spriggs for his thoughtful generosity.

John Oyler is a contributing writer. Reach him at joylerpa@icloud.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.