Oyler: Donation of old maps sparks new interest in Western Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The most recent addition to the Bridgeville Area Historical Society archives is four large historical maps of Pennsylvania, a greatly appreciated donation from Dana Spriggs.

The first map has a title in French, “La Pensilvanie, en trois Feuilles” (three sheets).

In a different spot a title in English states “A Map of Pennsylvania, exhibiting not only the improved parts of that province, but also its extensive frontiers: Laid down from actual surveys and chiefly from the late map of W. Scull published in 1770.”

It goes on to document that the map was produced for the benefit of the Penn family, proprietors and governors of the province.

Consequently, this appears to be a pre-Revolutionary War map of the colony that eventually became the Keystone State. My interest in the Mason and Dixon Line immediately prompted me to look for the boundary between Pennsylvania and Maryland. Although the surveyors are not credited on this map, the boundary is indeed shown at the proper latitude — 39 degrees, 43 minutes, 20 seconds. It ends at the western border of Maryland; ignoring the additional survey beyond that point.

More significant, the sovereignty of what is now southwestern Pennsylvania is undefined. Also undefined is Pennsylvania's northern border, the 42nd parallel.

The map clearly shows Braddock's Road from (Fort) Cumberland through Great Meadows to Dunbar's Camp (near Uniontown) and on to “Guest's” where it forked. One branch went west to Fort Burd and Redstone Creek (Brownsville). The other branch went on to Fort Pitt (designated “formerly Fort Duquesne”), crossing the Youghiogheny north of Connellsville before swinging to the northwest.

Braddock's Field (“Champ” in French) and the Bushy Run site of Bouquet's victory are also shown. Chartiers Creek is identified correctly. There is no other indication of European settlement in this area except for a saw mill on what is now Saw Mill Run. The nearest Indian settlements are Sewickley's Old Town and Chartier's Old Town, on the Allegheny River near Oakmont.

So much interesting information on a single map — I will be forced to devote a future column to the other maps. Many thanks to Dana Spriggs for his thoughtful generosity.

John Oyler is a contributing writer. Reach him at joylerpa@icloud.com.