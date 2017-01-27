Owners of Bakn in Carnegie focus on comfort food for new restaurant in Bridgeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Sauce closed last year in Bridgeville, Susan McMahon and Randy Tozzie, who own Bakn in Carnegie, jumped at the chance to turn the space into a new restaurant concept.

The couple plan to open Mac & Toz Alehouse in early spring in the former Sauce space at 500 Washington Ave. in Bridgeville.

The location of their new restaurant means a lot to them personally.

“Sauce is the place where Randy and I had our second date,” McMahon said. “And we'll be getting married this year.”

Mac & Toz Alehouse will focus on elevated comfort food with six half-pound custom blend beef burgers on the menu as well as seven different kinds of Tozzie's macaroni and cheese — including buffalo chicken, lobster pot and sausage, which will be made with Ricci's Sausage from McKees Rocks. Tozzie also plans a “Mac Attack” macaroni and cheese option with fries, bacon and onion rings.

Unlike at Bakn, which opened on East Main Street in Carnegie in 2015 and features bacon in a number of meals, the Mac Attack will be the only item with bacon on the Mac & Toz menu.

The couple also will serve healthier options, including salads and Mediterranean-inspired bar snacks.

McMahon and Tozzie plan to serve craft beers and artisanal beers curated by beer specialist Brett McMahan, formerly of the Sharp Edge, as well as seasonal craft cocktails and small batch wines.

The restaurant will serve more than two dozen rotating whiskey offerings, including rye, bourbon and scotch.

“We want people to enjoy whiskey and not have it sit on our shelves,” McMahon said.

The space will have a different feel than Sauce. That restaurant closed in 2016 following a consumer alert for a few days in July by the Allegheny County Health Department on violations including coolers not maintaining a proper product temperature and presence of insects, rodents or other animals.

The interior has been renovated with salvaged wood and metalwork by John Walters of Bloomfield's Iron Eden.

Most notable will be the new communal table made from an I-beam from an old Pittsburgh bridge, McMahon said.

McMahon said the area around their new restaurant “is really becoming a destination, and Bridgeville is primed and ready for it.

“There are a ton of restaurants that have been here for a long time, and we are happy to be a part of that scene.”

Tozzie said he is looking forward to the new restaurant.

“Bridgeville is a happening place with a great small business corridor and I'm beyond excited to open up in the community,” he said. “It's gonna rock.”

Sarah Sudar is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.