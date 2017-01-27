Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

Town Talk: Carnegie couple celebrates 49th anniversary

Cindy Babish-schultz | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Patricia and Allen Turske of Carnegie will celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary Feb. 3. Pat and Allen have nine children together and also have 18 grandchildren.

• Happy anniversary to Rosemarie and Bob Schuler of Collier, who celebrate their 57th anniversary on Feb. 6.

• Happy birthday to Kay Downey-Clarke of Collier, who celebrates Feb. 9. Kay is the wife of Gerry Clarke and mother to Rita (Chris) Melvin, Colleen Downey-Mitchell, Tim Downey Jr., Dan Downey and Penny (Greg) Johnson. Kay also has six grandchildren, Alexandra and Sean Melvin, Sheila and Kimberly Mitchell, and Theo and Ellie Johnson.

• Happy birthday to Barb Metsger of Cubbage Hill, who celebrates Feb. 5. Barb is the mother of Tom, Dave and Carrie grandma to Cody and Lucas. Lucas celebrates his 10th birthday Feb. 26. Barb has been the owner of Barb's Country Junction in Carnegie for many years.

• Birthday wishes are sent to John Crawshaw of Carnegie, who celebrates Feb. 3. John is the husband of Peg, father of four and grandfather of Seth and Chloe.

• Happy birthday to Shirley Lawrence of Carnegie, who celebrates Feb. 3. Shirley is the wife of Dennis Lawrence and they have four children, Dennis Jr. (Melissa), Richard (Maureen), Michael (Jessica) and Crystal (Wes) Davis. Shirley and Dennis also have nine grandchildren.

• Kim (Mitkoski) DeVinney celebrates her birthday Feb. 7 with husband Jim, daughter Jenna, family and friends.

• Happy 5th birthday to Dominic Mollica of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates Feb. 4. Dominic is the son of Lynn and Joseph Mollica.

• Cassie Bryan, wife of Danny Bryan of Rosslyn Heights, will celebrate her birthday Feb. 5. Cassie is the daughter-in-law of Joan and the late Jack Bryan of Cubbage Hill.

• Happy 13th birthday to Abby Fox, who celebrates Feb. 6, from her mother Tracey, father Shannon and brother Collin. Abby is in the seventh grade and Collin is in the 12th grade.

• Happy 5th birthday to Mikha Adam Johnson, who celebrates Feb. 7 with his mom Stevvaie Brown, grandmother Diane Ptomey, aunts, uncles and friends.

• Kelly Wilson of Carnegie celebrated her birthday Jan. 25. Kelly is the wife of Matthew and mother of Jacob, 3.

• Birthdays this week include Rich Bevan, Nicole Driscoll, David Moehring, Josh Jaros, Cindy Bevan, Jerry Kormick, Brian Francis, Alex Deacon, Anna Andreou, Traci Tokar and Paul Jablonski.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

