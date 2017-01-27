Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

'Pinkalicious' set to open at Carnegie's Stage 62

Matthew Peaslee | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jeff Way, a member of the ensemble, and Nicole Welsh, who is playing Pinkalicious, rehearse a scene together for Stage 62's production of 'Pinkalicious the Musical' at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carnegie on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Nicole Welsh rehearses a scene as Pinkalicious with castmates during rehearsal for Stage 62's production of 'Pinkalicious the Musical' at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carnegie on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Choreographer Carly Fuller (front) goes over dance steps with some of the cast of Stage 62's production of 'Pinkalicious the Musical' at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carnegie on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Adam Speers rehearses a scene as Peter during rehearsal for Stage 62's production of 'Pinkalicious the Musical' at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carnegie on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Director Seth Laidlaw (middle) goes over a scene with some of the cast of Stage 62's production of 'Pinkalicious the Musical' at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carnegie on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

Seth Laidlaw has been involved in community theater for nearly a decade, but the curtain will rise for his directing career at Stage 62 next week.

Laidlaw, 26, will return to his childhood roots as the director of “Pinkalicious the Musical,” and he hopes the audience will do the same.

“It's very much a children's show,” Laidlaw said of “Pinkalicious,” which opens on Feb. 10. “I like to think children's theater is still an artistic practice. It's a high-quality show for everyone. It'll be a lot of fun for the entire family.”

Based on the acclaimed book written by Elizabeth and Victoria Kann, main character Pinkalicious has an addiction to pink cupcakes. Despite warnings from her parents, she continues to eat the dessert. Her love of all things pink lands her at the doctor's office with “Pinkititis” — an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe. It's a dream come true for Pinkalicious.

Nicole Welsh, who plays the title character, said it's not a “girly” story, either.

“Peter, the brother, has his own plot line,” Welsh said. “Boys can definitely relate to some parts, too. It's just a really fun show all around.”

She would know. Welsh was Pinkalicious when Stage 62 put on the show three years ago.

“When they said they were going to put it on again, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” said Welsh, who has participated with Stage 62 for 15 years.

The cast includes eight adults and three children.

“It's an awesome cast,” Laidlaw said. “They've made my job a lot easier because they're so easygoing and professional.”

Welsh most recently appeared in Stage 62's production of “The Music Man.” One of her most memorable roles was playing Dora in “Dora the Explorer Live.”

“Children's shows are kind of my niche,” Welsh said.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

