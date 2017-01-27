'Pinkalicious' set to open at Carnegie's Stage 62

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit stage62.com or call 412-429-6262.

Following performances on Feb. 11 and 18, the theater group will host a Family Party, which includes photos with the cast and games. Tickets to the party are $10 for a family of four and are in addition to show tickets.

Tickets are $10 for all ages. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 17; and 2 p.m. Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Stage 62's “Pinkalicious the Musical” will show Feb. 10-12 and 17-19 at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, 300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie. The family friendly show is 60 minutes.

Seth Laidlaw has been involved in community theater for nearly a decade, but the curtain will rise for his directing career at Stage 62 next week.

Laidlaw, 26, will return to his childhood roots as the director of “Pinkalicious the Musical,” and he hopes the audience will do the same.

“It's very much a children's show,” Laidlaw said of “Pinkalicious,” which opens on Feb. 10. “I like to think children's theater is still an artistic practice. It's a high-quality show for everyone. It'll be a lot of fun for the entire family.”

Based on the acclaimed book written by Elizabeth and Victoria Kann, main character Pinkalicious has an addiction to pink cupcakes. Despite warnings from her parents, she continues to eat the dessert. Her love of all things pink lands her at the doctor's office with “Pinkititis” — an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe. It's a dream come true for Pinkalicious.

Nicole Welsh, who plays the title character, said it's not a “girly” story, either.

“Peter, the brother, has his own plot line,” Welsh said. “Boys can definitely relate to some parts, too. It's just a really fun show all around.”

She would know. Welsh was Pinkalicious when Stage 62 put on the show three years ago.

“When they said they were going to put it on again, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” said Welsh, who has participated with Stage 62 for 15 years.

The cast includes eight adults and three children.

“It's an awesome cast,” Laidlaw said. “They've made my job a lot easier because they're so easygoing and professional.”

Welsh most recently appeared in Stage 62's production of “The Music Man.” One of her most memorable roles was playing Dora in “Dora the Explorer Live.”

“Children's shows are kind of my niche,” Welsh said.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.