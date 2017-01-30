Carnegie fundraiser to raise awareness of domestic abuse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“When this happens to you, you're automatically drafted into a club you never wanted to belong to.”

Colleen Bowers — mother of Melissa Bowers, the 36-year-old woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Maloy on Feb. 8, 2012 — has organized a fundraiser Feb. 4 to benefit the Center for Victims.

“ In Memory of Melissa Bowers: A Night of Entertainment ” will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cefalo's Banquet and Event Center, 428 Washington Ave. in Carnegie. Six bands will be featured in between speeches memorializing Melissa Bowers and raising awareness of domestic abuse.

“I needed to move forward from the sadness of the vigil,” Colleen Bowers said of the three years of holding candlelit vigils. “I've become an advocate of raising awareness of domestic abuse. It's my way of paying forward in today's world, where there are so many victims of violence.”

Colleen Bowers said she hopes to raise money for the center, which provides support to victims of domestic abuse, and also raise awareness.

“If I can save one person… one person is better than none,” she said.

The Center for Victims provides shelter, counseling, helps with legal issues, court accompaniment and relocation assistance.

“Domestic violence knows no boundaries,” said Laurie MacDonald, the CEO of the Pittsburgh-based Center for Victims. “Anyone can become a victim at any time. If you suspect that someone you know is being abused, reach out to them and offer them help and support. You may save a life.”

Tickets for the event are $20 on Event Brite and $23 at the door.

“Domestic violence is a hidden violence, and it escalates,” Colleen Bowers said.