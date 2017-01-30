Carnegie EMS service stopped
Updated 1 hour ago
Scott Township and Northwest EMS are providing ambulance service to Carnegie Borough after service from nonprofit Carnegie Emergency Medical Services is stopped.
In a statement, Carnegie Borough Manager Stephen Beuter said municipal officials “notified Allegheny County 911 of the situation to ensure EMS coverage within the Borough.”
In February 2016, Carnegie EMS filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Western District of Pennsylvania. The organization — which is separate from the borough — continued at the time to provide service while restructuring debt and costs.
The organization's 990 tax form for 2015 shows total expenses were $16,660 more than total revenues — more than double the expenses from 2014. The nonprofit had assets totaling $14,479 while reporting liabilities that total $220,200.
Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.