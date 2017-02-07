Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Fayette library gets kids in motion
Kristina Serafini | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Lauren Collins of Bridgeville helps her son Gavin, 2, do the hokey pokey during a Kids in Motion program at South Fayette Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The weekly program for toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers revolves around movement including animal yoga poses, dancing to songs and chasing bubbles.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Owen Romano, 3, of Mt. Lebanon and other children practice cow pose during a Kids in Motion program at South Fayette Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The weekly program for toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers revolves around movement including animal yoga poses, dancing to songs and chasing bubbles.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Laura Sarkis of Bridgeville helps daughter Elaina, 1, get into warrior pose during a Kids in Motion program at South Fayette Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The weekly program for toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers revolves around movement including animal yoga poses, dancing to songs and chasing bubbles.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Cheryl Six of Canonsburg helps son Max, 2, get into flamingo pose during a Kids in Motion program at South Fayette Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The weekly program for toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers revolves around movement including animal yoga poses, dancing to songs and chasing bubbles.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Shirin Husain helps daughter Sana, 2, get into gate pose during a Kids in Motion program at South Fayette Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The weekly program for toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers revolves around movement including animal yoga poses, dancing to songs and chasing bubbles.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Lucy Bardo, 6, of Canonsburg reaches for bubbles during a Kids in Motion program at South Fayette Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The weekly program for toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers revolves around movement including animal yoga poses, dancing to songs and chasing bubbles.

A weekly program at the South Fayette Township Library gets children active through different songs, dances and routines.

The Kids in Motion program happens weekly at the library.

For more information, visit the library website.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at kserafini@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @KristinaS_Trib.

