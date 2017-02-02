Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carlynton

Carnegie police seek information in BP robbery
Bobby Cherry | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 12:51 p.m.
submitted
Carnegie police are searching for a man who they say robbed a BP gas station at 365 E. Main St. around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2017. Police ask that anyone with information call the Carnegie Police Investigations office at 412-279-4589. Callers can remain anonymous.

Updated 2 hours ago

Carnegie police are searching for a man who robbed the BP gas station at 365 E. Main St. around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man told the clerk he had a gun, but none was shown. He fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of money from the employee.

The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black and gray jacket and blue jeans with white marks on the front, Carnegie Mayor Jack Kobistek said in an email to business owners and residents.

Anyone with information should call the Carnegie Police investigations office at 412-279-4589. Callers can remain anonymous.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.