Heinz History Center CEO to narrate 'Lincoln Portrait' in Carnegie

For Andrew Masich of the Sen. John Heinz History Center, Abraham Lincoln stands out among the nation's 45 presidents.

“Lincoln is by far my favorite president,” said Masich, who will narrate the “Lincoln Portrait” concert at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall on Feb. 20 in Carnegie. “He embodied the American ideal. At the same time he was a regular guy — a 6-foot-4 tall and regular guy with extraordinary wit and common sense. He was a little quirky and admitted to being homely. His self-deprecating humor was disarming — when political adversaries called him ‘two-faced,' he straight away answered, ‘If God had given me another face, do you think I'd wear this one?'”

Masich, who is also an adjunct professor of history at Carnegie Mellon University and co-author of two books on the Civil War, joins a short list of people to narrate the Carnegie production. They include actor and Pittsburgh native David Conrad, U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, and KDKA-TV reporter Lynn Hayes-Freeland.

Aaron Copland composed “Lincoln Portrait” 75 years ago “during the dark, frightening years of World War II,” said Maggie Forbes, the library's executive director. The haunting orchestral score incorporates some of Lincoln's most stirring public speaking, with the narrator reading over the music.

“The whole concert will be beautiful, but when the opening notes of ‘Lincoln Portrait' sound, something always runs through me,” Forbes said. “The music is noble, gorgeous and somehow unquestionably American. It's about us as a country. So is Abraham Lincoln, himself.”

The library hosts a different orchestra and narrator each year. Joining Masich will be the Pittsburgh Civic Orchestra, directed by Warren Davidson.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.