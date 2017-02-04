Town Talk: Carnegie couple welcome 9th grandchild

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Liz and Tim Krasousky of Carnegie are receiving congratulations on the birth of their ninth grandchild. Josey Elizabeth Deglmann was born on Jan. 14 and weighed 8 pounds and 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. Josey's parents are Rebecca and Joe Deglmann, paternal grandmother is Doris Crawford and great-grandmother is Shirley Krasousky of Carnegie.

• Marianne (Miraglia) and Terry Cummings will celebrate their 57th wedding anniversary Feb. 13. They are the parents of five children, Jovanna (Paul) Magersuppe, Madonna (Mark) Mullin, Brian (Karen) Cummings, Cindy (Alan) Cunningham and Ken (Dawn) Cummings. Marianne and Terry also have 9 grandchildren, Katlin, Kevin, Korey, Zack, Brian, Jenna, Colin, Ben and Ryder, and one great-grandaughter, Sophie Magersuppe.

• Happy birthday to Hush Cantley of Carnegie who celebrates Feb. 15. Hush is the wife of Kathleen and they have two children, Kaitlin and Brandan. Hush is the owner/operator of Cantley's Nighlife on West Main Street in Carnegie.

• Happy 22nd birthday to Brittni Moehring of Carnegie who celebrates Feb. 14 with her mom Karri and brothers Bradley and Brayden. Brittni attends the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg where she is a senior.

• Happy birthday to Eric Turney and his Aunt Nancy Turko of Carnegie who both share a birthday Feb. 11. Eric turns 37 and Nancy was ... 39 ... again.

• Happy birthday to Tammy Bogats who celebrates Feb. 12 from her husband Andy and children, Troy, Paige, Cameron, Hannah and Bryce.

• Shana Stewart of Crafton celebrates her 45th birthday Feb. 14. She is the daughter of Marilyn Stewart.

• Sisters Madison and McKenzie Schall both celebrate their birthdays this month. McKenzie will be 19 on Feb. 11 and Maddie will be 17 on Feb. 14. They are the daughters of Jennifer and Tim Schall and have a younger sister Morgan.

• Ted Popivchak of Carnegie celebrates another year on February 11th. Ted is the loving husband of Debbie and they have three children, Jason (Heather) Popivchak, Julie (Bill) Weil and Jaimee (Justin) Popivchak. They also have 6 grandchildren, Palmer, Raylan, Sophia, Blake, Jackson and Mason. Ted is the son of the late Sophie and the late Con Popivchak of Carnegie.

• Peter Lloyd Klein will celebrate his 11th birthday Feb. 11. Peter is the son of Bobbi (White) and Sean Klein of Carnegie. He is the grandson of Cindy (George) Sutton and the late “Whitey” White of Carnegie and Susan and Peter Klein of Carnegie.

• Birthdays this week include Dan Glancy, Alexa Kolczynski, Marissa Andolina Deleel, Jan Leedstrom Lytle Cumens, Bill Ellsworth, John Mittner Sr., Dylan Sexton, Nicole Glowark, Stephanie Valentine, Sheila O'Malley, Jenna Butts Cornell, Rob James, Heidi Aitken, Susan Holzer, Rob Buttermore, Abby Rodriguez and Lou Ann Harbin.

