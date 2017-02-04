South Fayette students collecting used jeans for homeless youths

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A South Fayette High School student hopes peers and the school community can help her collect more than 750 pairs of gently used jeans.

It's the third year the school has taken part in the collection drive, which is organized by senior Michaela Snider, who also is a member of the school's student government. The idea came from Do Something, a global nonprofit that helps motivate teens to make positive impacts in their community.

“Our ultimate goal is to beat last year's total ... even if it is one pair more,” Snider said. “We are thankful for any amount. We still have a month to go, so we would really like the community to rally together and donate.”

The first year, participants could donate at the Aeropostale store in Robinson, and they collected 677 pairs of jeans. That put South Fayette in the top 2 percent of schools in the U.S. and Canada.

“We've taken the idea and made it our own since then,” Snider said.

The South Fayette students chose to donate to homeless shelters and organizations, she said.

Donation boxes are located in the lobby of each South Fayette school, plus there's a large box outside at the high school.

Community members can donate any size denim jeans. Fliers are posted in each school, and information has been emailed to parents and posted on the district website.

High school social studies teacher Shawn McArdle also is one of four co-advisers of student government.

“We encourage students to be involved in any way possible, to bring new ideas, and help them to follow through,” he said.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.