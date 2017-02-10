Town Talk: Collier couple to celebrate birthdays jointly

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A joint celebration will be held in honor of Arvin Sorge, who celebrates his 93rd birthday Feb. 22 and his wife, Irma, who celebrates her 88th birthday March 4.

The Sorges are residents of Collier and will be joined by son Sheldon (Tammy) of Collier and Bob (Marci) of Kansas City.

The family, also including five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, join in wishing them a happy birthday.

• Lisa Schepis of Carnegie will celebrate her 87th on Feb. 18. She will be spending it with her two children Anthony Schepis and Maria (Tim) Nadik, and her six grandchildren, Tim, Amanda, Dominique, Anthony, Brent and Mario. She is the wife of the late Dominic Schepis. Grandson Tim Nadik celebrates his 26th birthday on Feb. 19.

• Former Carnegie Mayor Bob Heinrich will celebrate his birthday Feb. 19. Bob is the husband of Donna and they have two children, Shawn (Meghan) and Erin (Jake) Trombetta. Bob and Donna also have five grandchildren, Shawn, Jr., Robby, and Tyler Heinrich and Levi and Mila Trombetta. Grandson Shawn Jr. will celebrate his 12th birthday Feb. 27.

• Jerry Tokar of Carnegie celebrates his birthday Feb. 21. He is the son of the late Frank and Mary Catherine Tokar.

• Denise (Talotta) and Steve Reed will celebrate 35 years of marriage Feb. 20. They are the parents of Brenna (Jason) Daley and Corey Reed.

• Birthday greetings “Across the Miles” to LouAnn Harbin in North Carolina where she resides with her husband, retired Carnegie police Chief Jeff Harbin and mother in law, Judy Harbin. LouAnn will celebrate Feb. 18.

• Happy 59th birthday to Chris Nagy, who celebrates Feb. 20. Chris is the husband of Holly and they have two daughters, Amber and Kristen.

• Jonah Boyd celebrates his 17th birthday Feb. 22. He is the son of Jim Boyd (Nancy) of Carnegie and Beth Jones of Wheeling. Jonah attends St. Michael's School in Wheeling, W.Va.

• Happy birthday to George Heatherington of Carnegie, who will celebrate with his son John Costello.

• Happy 39th wedding anniversary to Coral and Steve Glancy of Carnegie, who celebrate Feb. 18. They are the parents of Steve Jr. (Morgan), Beth, D.J. and Kristal. Coral and Steve also have nine grandchildren.

• Birthdays this week include Rob James, Heidi Aitken, Ryan Reczek, Rob Buttermore, Brandi Apicella, Joanne (Churchill) McCreary, Leland Sutter, Ray Bordenick, Ryan Sago, Austin Chapman, Grace Turko, Dillon Nightengale, and Mariah Anne Mullen.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.