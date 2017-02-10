Star City Theater demolition in South Fayette slowed due to contamination

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The former site of the Star City Theater in South Fayette, which is in the process of being demolished, contains contamination and must be cleaned up, township leaders said.

“We recognize that trying to focus on the cleanup is going to take quite some time,” township manager Ryan Eggleston said. “We're still optimistic that things are going to move forward in a positive direction. It just might take a little more time than we originally anticipated.”

Cecil-based Horizon Properties bought the property for $5 million in September 2015. South Fayette Commissioners unanimously awarded a contract to Ritenour & Sons Construction Co. Inc. in October to demolish the property for roughly $227,500.

South Fayette Hotel Associations LP, a division of Horizon Properties, will be required to aid in the cleanup.

“Horizon has been a great partner in the project,” Eggleston said. “We appreciated their willingness to work with us as we continue to move the project forward.”

Eggleston said the state Department of Environmental Protection will oversee the cleanup process of the chemicals that caused the contamination, which could have been a result of organic pesticides or other polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons.

“Going back, historically, to what we've been told on a high level that the threshold for those chemicals and whatnot have changed over the years from a guideline-standpoint,” Eggleston said.

The cost of the cleanup is still being determined.

“We're still working on trying to assess that,” Eggleston said. “We'll have more information on that in the coming months.”

Demolition of the structure began in January and required a Port Authority of Allegheny County park-and-ride lot to be relocated to another area of the former movie theater site. About 70 people used the lot daily as of November statistics. The agency's 31 and G31 bus routes service the lot.

Near the site, on Millers Run Road, stands the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC outpatient center. And across the street, the new Gateway Shops have opened, adding to the revitalization of the area.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.