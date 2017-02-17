Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carlynton

Town Talk: Gab & Eat owners share same February birthday

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 11:25 p.m.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Dawn (Carlini) and Ken Cummings of Carnegie celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary Feb. 28. They are the parents of one son, Ryder Christian Cummings.

• Happy 12th birthday to Shawn Heinrich, who celebrates Feb. 27. Shawn is the son of Meghan and Shawn Heinrich of Carnegie and has two brothers, Robby and Tyler.

• Happy 76th birthday to John Cubic of Glendale, who celebrates on Feb. 27. John is the husband of Kathleen (Gruska) and they have three children, Lynn, John and Bob. John and Kathleen also have two grandchildren, John and Briana.

• Happy birthday to both Joe Zaletski of Carnegie and his cousin Debbie Sgro of Carnegie, who celebrate Feb. 27. Joe's sister Rebecca Zaletski of Carnegie celebrates on Feb. 26.

• Harper Elizabeth Wawrzeniak celebrated her fourth birthday Feb. 21 with her mom and dad (Heather and Jason) and grandparents, JoAnn and David McIntosh of Carnegie. Also, helping her celebrate was paternal grandparents Joseph and Kathy Wawrzeniak and big brother Truman, who will be 7 in June.

• Brian Olstein of Rosslyn Heights celebrates his birthday Feb. 27 with his wife Hannah and family.

• Annette (Sunderland) and Mike DiFrango of Glendale will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on Feb. 26.

• Happy ninth anniversary to Amanda (Murray) and Basil Hughes of Carnegie, who celebrate Feb. 23. They are the parents of Jacob and Carlee.

• Happy 17th birthday to Izabella (Izzy) Zenone of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates Feb. 24. She is the daughter of Angela and Carl Zenone and is in the 11th grade at Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School.

• Lou Trombetta of Carnegie will celebrate his birthday Feb. 24. He is the husband of Chris and they have three children, Lisa, Jake (Erin) and Dallas (Jon) Milliner. They have six grandchildren, Miranda Trombetta, Austin Eva Milliner, and Levi and Mila Trombetta. Lou is well-known in the Chartiers Valley area for his 30-plus years of employment at the Boys & Girls Club in Carnegie.

• Happy 56th wedding anniversary to Nancy (Stein) and Jerry Kundra of Carnegie, who will celebrate Feb. 24. They are the parents of one son, Jeffrey (Lori) Kundra and have one grandson, Joshua.

• Happy 16th wedding anniversary to Candee (Murray) and Al Cugini of Cubbage Hill, who celebrate Feb. 24. They are the parents of Alayna Grace.

• Gab & Eat co-owners both celebrate their birthdays Feb. 23. Susie Smith will celebrate with her sons, Mike and Mark, and Karie Goedert will celebrate her day with her son, Ian.

• Birthdays this week include, Jeanine Kossler, Sandy Skvarca, Brian Goodman, Kami Huhn, and Denise Burkholder.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.