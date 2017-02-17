Town Talk: Gab & Eat owners share same February birthday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dawn (Carlini) and Ken Cummings of Carnegie celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary Feb. 28. They are the parents of one son, Ryder Christian Cummings.

• Happy 12th birthday to Shawn Heinrich, who celebrates Feb. 27. Shawn is the son of Meghan and Shawn Heinrich of Carnegie and has two brothers, Robby and Tyler.

• Happy 76th birthday to John Cubic of Glendale, who celebrates on Feb. 27. John is the husband of Kathleen (Gruska) and they have three children, Lynn, John and Bob. John and Kathleen also have two grandchildren, John and Briana.

• Happy birthday to both Joe Zaletski of Carnegie and his cousin Debbie Sgro of Carnegie, who celebrate Feb. 27. Joe's sister Rebecca Zaletski of Carnegie celebrates on Feb. 26.

• Harper Elizabeth Wawrzeniak celebrated her fourth birthday Feb. 21 with her mom and dad (Heather and Jason) and grandparents, JoAnn and David McIntosh of Carnegie. Also, helping her celebrate was paternal grandparents Joseph and Kathy Wawrzeniak and big brother Truman, who will be 7 in June.

• Brian Olstein of Rosslyn Heights celebrates his birthday Feb. 27 with his wife Hannah and family.

• Annette (Sunderland) and Mike DiFrango of Glendale will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on Feb. 26.

• Happy ninth anniversary to Amanda (Murray) and Basil Hughes of Carnegie, who celebrate Feb. 23. They are the parents of Jacob and Carlee.

• Happy 17th birthday to Izabella (Izzy) Zenone of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates Feb. 24. She is the daughter of Angela and Carl Zenone and is in the 11th grade at Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School.

• Lou Trombetta of Carnegie will celebrate his birthday Feb. 24. He is the husband of Chris and they have three children, Lisa, Jake (Erin) and Dallas (Jon) Milliner. They have six grandchildren, Miranda Trombetta, Austin Eva Milliner, and Levi and Mila Trombetta. Lou is well-known in the Chartiers Valley area for his 30-plus years of employment at the Boys & Girls Club in Carnegie.

• Happy 56th wedding anniversary to Nancy (Stein) and Jerry Kundra of Carnegie, who will celebrate Feb. 24. They are the parents of one son, Jeffrey (Lori) Kundra and have one grandson, Joshua.

• Happy 16th wedding anniversary to Candee (Murray) and Al Cugini of Cubbage Hill, who celebrate Feb. 24. They are the parents of Alayna Grace.

• Gab & Eat co-owners both celebrate their birthdays Feb. 23. Susie Smith will celebrate with her sons, Mike and Mark, and Karie Goedert will celebrate her day with her son, Ian.

• Birthdays this week include, Jeanine Kossler, Sandy Skvarca, Brian Goodman, Kami Huhn, and Denise Burkholder.

