Carnegie mayor: App for parking payments working well

It's been about a year since Carnegie first implemented the Braddock-based Meter Feeder app into the borough's parking system.

Since then, other municipalities like Brentwood, Dormont and Sewickley have signed on to let drivers pay for parking via an app.

Parking has become somewhat of an issue in Carnegie as the business district has grown, Carnegie Mayor Jack Kobistek said. He highlighted a need to increase parking availability as more restaurants and other businesses move in as part of his State of the Borough address in the fall.

With parking spaces coming at a premium in Carnegie, the app alleviates some issues.

“We have received more positive feedback than negative regarding the use of the Meter Feeder app,” Kobistek said. “In general, people appreciate the convenience of managing their life through their cellphone.

“This app provides our parking customers with another opportunity to do that.”

The Braddock-based Meter Feeder app was founded in 2014 by James Gibbs and Dan Lopretto.

“We add a convenience to a city's existing parking infrastructure when they use the Meter Feeder payment app,” said Rubaiya Amin, communication strategist for Meter Feeder. “Boroughs achieve a higher level of payment compliance from customers when the options are current and convenient for parking customers.”

Meter Feeder works with municipalities to establish customized software, devices and printers. This allows municipalities to write tickets more efficiently and gives customers an option to pay tickets by scanning a QR code printed on the ticket.

“As far as customers are concerned,” Amin said, “we thrive on simplicity and provide a results-driven solution for every customer.”

Residents and visitors of Sewickley soon will experience the convenience of paying with a credit card across the entire business district once new parking meters are installed by the end of the month.

“The traditional meter, itself, is somewhat archaic,” Sewickley Mayor Brian Jeffe said. “Putting a quarter in the machine is a thing of the past.”

A woman getting her hair done won't have to get up out of the chair and run back outside (to put quarters in a meter),” Jeffe said. “She can add more money right from her phone. It's an amazing convenience that people will love once they get used to it.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.