Fish fries around Bridgeville, Carnegie area set to mark Lenten season

Several local churches and organizations are hosting fish frys during the Lenten season. Unless otherwise noted, they begin March 3 and will be held Fridays through April 14.

To submit your organization's fish fry, email the details to Bobby Cherry at rcherry@tribweb.com.

Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department

The fire department will host an Ash Wednesday, March 1, fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the department, 456 First St.

Menu includes shrimp, fish sandwiches and fish-on-a-dish meals, along with other items.

“World famous” pierogies will be available, but the department recommends arriving early for those as quantity is limited.

For more information, call 412-722-6314.

Another fish fry will be held on April 14.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

The church will host fish fries beginning Ash Wednesday, March 1, at St. Luke Hall, 330 3rd Ave., Carnegie.

Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Phone orders are accepted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. April 14.

Menu includes entrees of fish trio (fried fish, shrimp and crab), baked fish, fried fish, crab cake, shrimp, six pierogies, macaroni and cheese with stewed tomatoes, or fish Parmesan with pasta marinara. All entrees come with dinner roll and butter. Most come with fries and/or coleslaw. Entrees range from $6 to $12.50.

A la carte items include baked fish sandwich, fried fish sandwich, three crab cakes, shrimp basket, pierogies (sold individually or by the half-dozen). Those items range from $1 to $6.50.

Side dishes include french fries, pasta marinara, haluski, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, applesauce or cole slaw. They range from $1 to $3.

Soups include clam chowder or potato for $3.50 each.

Desserts will vary and will start at $1.

Beverages will include lemonade, teas, coffee or pop.

Phone orders can be made by calling 412-276-1011, ext. 220.

For more information, visit seascarnegie.org/fish-fry.

Carnegie United Methodist Church

The church will host fish fries at 415 Washington Ave., Carnegie, from 4 to 7 p.m. Hours will be noon to 7 p.m. on April 14.

Dinners include fried fish, chicken, shrimp, basked lemon pepper and crab patties. Dinners include coleslaw, bun, beverage, and choice of french fries or macaroni and cheese. Prices vary from $6.95 to $7.95.

A la carte Items include fish sandwich, chicken sandwich, five shrimp, macaroni and cheese, french fries, and cabbage and noodles. Prices range from $1 to $5.

Desserts will be available for purchase.

For takeout orders, call 412-279-3020.

For more information, visit carnegieumc.org/fishfry.

Our Lady of Victory — Maronite Catholic Church

The church will offer fish fries from noon to 7 p.m. through April 7 at 1000 Lindsay Road, Scott.

Menu includes fried fish, baked fish, macaroni and cheese, french fries, and a variety of Lebanese side dishes.

Credit cards are accepted. Dine in or take out.

For more information, visit olovpittsburgh.org.