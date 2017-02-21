Mystery no more: Bridgeville police find owner of false teeth missing for six months

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Bridgeville Police Department sunk their teeth into solving one of the borough's biggest mysteries of 2016.

In a classic Cinderella story, the missing object turned out to be the proper fit.

On Feb. 14, a Bridgeville man was reunited with his missing set of dentures.

“We've had some weird stuff over the years, but this is certainly unique,” police Chief Chad King said. “We've had our fair share of laughs about this and now we can finally sit and think about it.”

The teeth had been missing for six months and the police department had announced via Facebook that a pair of dentures had been found.

“By putting it out on Facebook, because we have a pretty good following, I figured that somebody in town could have lost a pair of false teeth,” King said. “If they then had internet access and a Facebook account, they could put two-and-two together. I was hoping it would have been returned a lot sooner.”

What led to teeth being returned to the missing party was a classic line of police work.

Two weeks ago, Sergeant Bill Young responded to a police call and talked with an elderly man, whose name is not being released to the public.

A week later, Young saw the same man — who does not have a Facebook account, police said — walking through Bridgeville and approached him.

“He started asking him a series of questions, then one thing led to another and he came down to the station and tried on the pair of false teeth,” King said. “Sure enough, it ended up being a fit.

“(Sgt. Young) poked his head in my office all nonchalant and said, ‘I solved the biggest mystery of 2016. I returned the false teeth.' I just got all excited and sad, ‘Are you serious?'”

The use of Facebook and other forms of social media have helped Bridgeville police solve other crimes, such as robberies, returned dogs and missing property.

“It's been very helpful for us,” King said. “I never got on social media until two years ago. The only reason I did was to start a department Facebook page, so I had to start my own page.”

With a population of about 5,100, the Bridgeville Police Department Facebook page has more than 5,300 likes.

“It's a pretty good number for a department our size,” King said, of the department with 11 full- and part-time officers. “You have to evolve and right now, everybody you see is on social media. Most people can't look up from their cell phones. It's the way to go to keep up with the times.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.