Carlynton

Town Talk: Scott Township man to celebrate 90th birthday

Cindy Babish-schultz | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Frank Zuk of Scott will celebrate his 90th birthday March 3. Frank and Rosemary (Geis) Zuk — his wife of 65 years — are the parents of Ellen (Alfred) Tolbert, Jeff (Sue) Zuk, Diane (John) Cima, Darryl (Elaine) Zuk, Anita (Fred) Cardillo, Mary (Richard) Barnes and Amy (Dean) Losego. Frank and Rosemary have six grandchildren, Cody and Dallas Zuk, Hannah and Olivia Zuk, and Alana and Gino Losego. Frank is the former owner/operator of Zuk's Service Station in Scott.

• Eleanor Kitt of Carnegie celebrated her birthday March 1. She is the mother of Paul and Betty Ann Burns and has three grandchildren, Adam, Kristen and Blake. Eleanor also has two great-granddaughters, Addison and Kendall.

• Renee Smith of Carnegie celebrated her birthday March 1. She is the wife of Rick Smith and together they have 5 children, Paige, Logan, Regan, Grayson and Bailey. Their daughter Paige will celebrate her 27th birthday March 3.

• Cathe and Mark Weil of Carnegie will celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary March 1. Cathe is the mother of Brian Silofau and for the past 25 years has been an employee at the Virginia Manor Giant Eagle. Cathe and Mark both celebrate their birthdays in March.

• Birthdays this week include, Calee Casmer, Katie Schaffer, Sonny Peterson, Austin Gromek, Jen Sago, P.J. Bagnato, and Victor Jafarace.

• Happy birthday to Pat Fisher of Rosslyn Heights who celebrates March 4. Pat is the wife of John Fisher and they have three children, Darren, David (Christie) and Lisa (Rob) Sunderland. They also have four grandchildren, Aaron and Shelby Fisher and Dylan and Riley Sunderland.

• Asa Timothy Hathaway will celebrate his third birthday March 4. He is the son of Leah (Mayfield) and Jake Hathaway of Scott and little brother to Sophia and Camilla. Also helping him blow out his candle is grandmother Kimberly Zanfino of Heidelberg.

• Happy 54th wedding anniversary to Bob and Janice Amend of Rennerdale who celebrate March 4. They are the parents of one son Rob who celebrated his birthday Feb. 23.

• Sean McCreary of Collier will celebrate his 17th birthday March 4 with his mom and dad, Brian and Kelly McCreary, brothers Chad and Charles and sister Sydney.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

