Taking a closer look at Bridgeville in the 1940s

The Bridgeville Area Historical Society “Second Tuesday” workshop for February focused on “downtown” Bridgeville in the 1940s, an effort to document the businesses, institutions and residences on Washington Avenue during wartime years.

The mood for the program was established by reading from the Bethany Church Servicemen's Newsletter in August 1944. The newsletter was sent all over the world every month to Bridgeville area servicemen to let them know the people back home were thinking of them.

The author, Jane Patton, took her readers on a hypothetical walk up Washington Avenue on a summer Saturday evening, identifying places (Weise's, the Rankin Theater, etc.) and people (Sam Fryer, Chief Myers, etc.) whom one was apt to encounter on such a venture. Many of the places and people she mentioned were remembered nostalgically by members of the audience.

Also presented was a detailed map of Washington Avenue in 1931, derived from the Sanborn Fire Insurance map for that year. The west side of “Main Street” between Chartiers and Hickman Streets was easy – the Presbyterian Church, the Manse, Dr. Fife's house and the post office.

The seven homes on the other side of the street were harder, except for Fryer's Funeral Home.

We think the historic duplex at 745 was occupied by a Franks family in those days. Don Toney suggested we dig out the 1940 Census for help on the residents of theses houses — a good suggestion and a project to be implemented before next month's workshop.

Continuing north on the west side of Washington Avenue we located E A Motor Company, the Bernhart Motor Company, the Zanzibar night club, Pepe's Bar and Grill, Bard's Dairy Store, Saperstein's haberdashery, Weise's News Stand, Sarasnick's Hardware Store and Butler's Grocery Store. That left us six unidentified storefronts — another project for the future.

On the east side we identified the Socony Mobil gas station, Louie Dernosek's produce store, Joe Sarasnick's electrical repair shop, Al Ross' bar, the L & R Bowling Alleys, Dr. McGarvey's house, Bonnett's Restaurant, the Rankin Theater, Harmuth's ladies clothing store, Harmuth's butcher shop, the Lutz Lumber Company office, Pete Strasser's Jewelry Store, and Wilson's Drug Store.

Time ran out before we were able to cross Station Street – we will pick up there at 7 p.m. March 14. Perhaps some of the questions we uncovered in this first session will have been resolved.

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.