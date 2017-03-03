Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

Burgh Bites opens 'Brick 'n Mortar' in Heidelburg

Charlotte Smith | Friday, March 3, 2017, 11:33 a.m.

Several new businesses have opened, relocated or expanded around the area.

• Burgh Bites Brick ‘n Mortar restaurant has opened at 1709 E. Railroad St., Heidelberg. It is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The company is known for its food truck.

• The newly constructed Dave Wright Apartments have opened in Heidelberg with 21 units with a preference for persons who have been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum. One- and two-bedroom units are available. Amenities include secured entry, laundry on site, community room, cable-ready TV outlets, parking, and 24/7 emergency maintenance.

The apartments are located on the bus line.

For information, call 412-829-3910 or download an application at actionhousing.org.

• Nerds Cards and Comics has relocated from being across from 609 Washington Ave. in Bridgeville to 502 Washington Ave.

• Nicholson Construction has moved its headquarters from South Fayette to the Zenith Ridge II Building at Southpointe, Canonsburg. Its construction shop remains at the South Fayette location.

• O'Reilly Auto Parts will open a new store on the site of the former BP Gas Station, Route 50 & Collier Avenue, Heidelberg.

• Joe Caliguire, owner of Sarafino's in Crafton, is leading his restaurant's first-ever tour of Italy. The trip is April 1-9 and the group will tour Florence, Lucca, Assisi, Siena and Montalcino. Included is participation in cooking classes focusing on pastas, desserts and soups.

There will be dinners and introductions to wines and olive oils from this Tuscan region.

He plans to make this an annual event, concentrating on a different region of Italy each year.

For more information, go to proximotravel.com/customtrips and click on “Culinary Tour with Sarafino's.”

• Mike Gallagher is the new business manager at Sts. Simon & Jude Parish, Scott, replacing Debbie Rhoads who has become the business manager at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Green Tree.

Other new local business incorporations according to recent state filings include:

• Pangallo Contracting LLC, 466 Ridgemont Drive, Green Tree (contracting)

• Scalo Butler Associates LLC, 750 Holiday Drive, Green Tree (real estate)

• Stretchology LLC, 600 Iron City Drive, Green Tree (yoga)

• Reel Bridge Communications, 20 Thomas St., Crafton/Oakwood (video production)

• Rege's Barber Shop, 105 W. Prospect Ave., Crafton (barber shop)

• Four Seasons Consulting LLC, 1597 Washington Ave., Bridgeville (consulting)

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

