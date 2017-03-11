Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carlynton

Oyler: Pittsburgh's bridges topic of Bridgeville history lecture

John Oyler | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 48 minutes ago

When local civil engineer Todd Wilson spoke to the Bridgeville Area Historical Society about his book, “The History of Pittsburgh's Bridges,” he truly did start at the beginning.

Wilson began his presentation with a drawing of Fort Pitt, which clearly showed footbridges across the moat around the fort. We know for sure Pittsburgh's bridges date back at least 260 years.

By 1818 the first bridge across the Monongahela River was constructed at Smithfield Street. The first Smithfield Street Bridge was a wooden covered bridge built by engineer Louis Wernwag. It was destroyed by the Great Fire of 1845, which burned a third of the city to the ground.

John Roebling replaced it with an eight-span suspension bridge with short towers. When a dramatic increase in traffic made it obsolete, it was replaced by a lenticular truss bridge designed by Gustave Lindenthal in 1883 — the landmark bridge that is at that site today.

A particularly interesting story was the role played by the Pittsburgh Municipal Art Commission from 1911 to 1939. The commission's function was to foster “excellence in design to city property.” In the 1920s it became necessary to replace the existing Allegheny River bridges at Sixth, Seventh and Ninth streets, to provide navigational clearance beneath them.

Through truss and cantilever bridges were proposed for their replacements. The commission, however, led by its chief architect Stanley Roush, insisted upon suspension bridges even though there was no suitable anchorage for their heavily loaded cables at either end. The designers responded by utilizing a unique, self-anchored support system which transferred the cables' loads into massive compressive forces in the bridge deck.

In retrospect one must be grateful to the commissioners for their stubbornness, which eventually produced the iconic Three Sisters Bridges — later renamed for Roberto Clemente, Andy Warhol and Rachel Carson.

Wilson's knowledge of his subject was especially impressive. Being a fellow civil engineer, I was thrilled with the topic; the audience was equally complimentary about his presentation.

In March the historical society returns to its “last Tuesday” evening schedule. At 7:30 p.m. March 28, Edd Hale will speak on the Great Castle Shannon Bank Robbery in the Chartiers Room of the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department on Commercial Street. The public is invited.

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. He can be reached at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.