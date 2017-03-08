Fish fries in and around Carnegie, Bridgeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several local churches and organizations are hosting fish fries during the Lenten season. Unless otherwise noted, they will be held Fridays through April 14.

To submit your organization's fish fry, email the details to Bobby Cherry at rcherry@tribweb.com.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

The church will host fish fries at St. Luke Hall, 330 3rd Ave., Carnegie.

Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Phone orders are accepted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. April 14.

Menu includes entrees of fish trio (fried fish, shrimp and crab), baked fish, fried fish, crab cake, shrimp, six pierogies, macaroni and cheese with stewed tomatoes, or fish Parmesan with pasta marinara. All entrees come with dinner roll and butter. Most come with fries and/or coleslaw. Entrees range from $6 to $12.50.

A la carte items include baked fish sandwich, fried fish sandwich, three crab cakes, shrimp basket, pierogies (sold individually or by the half-dozen). Those items range from $1 to $6.50.

Side dishes include french fries, pasta marinara, haluski, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, applesauce or coleslaw. They range from $1 to $3.

Soups include clam chowder or potato for $3.50 each.

Desserts will vary and will start at $1.

Beverages will include lemonade, teas, coffee or pop.

Phone orders can be made by calling 412-276-1011, ext. 220.

For more information, visit seascarnegie.org/fish-fry.

Our Lady of Victory — Maronite Catholic Church

The church will offer fish fries from noon to 7 p.m. through April 7 at 1000 Lindsay Road, Scott.

Menu includes fried fish, baked fish, macaroni and cheese, french fries, and a variety of Lebanese side dishes.

Credit cards are accepted. Dine in or take out.

For more information, visit olovpittsburgh.org.

Holy Child Roman Catholic Church

The church will host fish fries from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. through April 7 at 212 Station St., Bridgeville.

Lunch menu includes Knights Feast Sandwich, huge portion of fresh hand breaded cod topped with coleslaw, American cheese, large crispy fries and signature chipotle tarter sauce served all on fresh Mancini's braided bun, $13; breaded cod sandwich, $8; fries, $3; coleslaw, $2. A lunch combo of a sandwich, fries and coleslaw is available for $10.

Dinner menu includes a meal that comes with choice of fish sandwich, baked fish, breaded fish on a dish, or shrimp platter; and two sides for $10.

Also available for dinner are Knights Feast Sandwich, pizza, haluski, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, vegetable of the day and pierogies.

Children's menu is available.

Orders can be placed at holychildrcparish.org/fish-fry from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. Online dinner orders can be made through 6:45 p.m. Orders generally are available 20 minutes after placed.

For more information, call 412-221-5213 or visit the website.

Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department

Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department will host fish fries 4 to 7 p.m. March 17 and 31 and April 14 at Chartiers Room, 370 Commercial St. To order, call 412-221-1711. Take out or eat in.

Rennerdale Volunteer Fire Department

The fire department will host fish fries from 4:30 to 7 p.m. through April 7 at 30 Suburban Ave., 15106.

Menu includes hand breaded fish, baked fish, shrimp, kids chicken, and side dishes.

Eat in or take out. To order, call 412-276-9652. Details, rennerdalevfd.com.

Presto Volunteer Fire Department

The fire department will host fish fries through from 3:30 to 7 p.m. through April 7 at 5228 Thoms Run Road, 15142.

Eat in or take out. To order, call 412-221-5677. Details, prestovfd.org.