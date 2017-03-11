Scott family helps create Little Free Library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a tribute to his mother, Todd Bol of Hudson built a model of a one-room schoolhouse, filled it with books and posted it in his front yard with a sign reading “free books.”

What began in 2009 in Hudson, Wis., with a display box that was a take on the “take a book, leave a book” concept in coffee shops and other public spaces has grown to more than 50,000 registered Little Free Libraries across the world, according to the nonprofit Little Free Library website.

With the help of their grandfather, Brady and Troy Baranowski took their love of reading to a new level. And, the brothers wanted to share their passion with the community.

Last month, the Baranow­ski family unveiled a Little Free Library in a small park near their house on Orchard Spring Road in Scott.

It took a month for Brady, 10, Troy, 6, and grandfather Gary to build the library, reminiscent of a large birdhouse.

“We did all the work,” Gary said. “We designed it and laid it all out. The boys were there every step of the way from the cutting of the lumber to laying of shingles.”

Added Brady: “It was really fun. To be truthful, I've never really built anything before. Doing this was really cool and I think I'd like to try and build some more things in the future.”

Building the structure was the first step, stocking it was another process.

“The other piece of it was compiling all the books and figuring out a system to distribute the books and take inventory,” Gary said. “We had all kinds of tagging and printing supplies.”

The library had nearly 30 books on its opening day late last month — all catalogued for adults, teenagers and children. Soon, the Baranowskis may add newspapers, magazines and other periodicals. The concept is for neighbors to take a book and leave a book.

“I hope that people think it's a good idea,” Brady said. “If some of our neighbors come by and check out a book, maybe more books can multiply more rapidly. Anyone is allowed to donate.”

Anyone can also access the parklet. Two refurbished benches have recently been added to the space.

“The kids use the parklets to play in and for the Halloween parades,” said Frank Bruckner, 7th Ward commissioner of Scott.

Bruckner and Scott commissioners approved the little library, and the $40 registration free was covered.

There are more than 50,000 Little Free Library locations across the United States and in more than 70 countries, according to the Little Free Library website.

“I love stuff like this,” Bruckner said. “It's great to see kids wanting to be outside and wanting to read a book. This is a wonderful idea.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.