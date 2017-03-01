Family Dollar in Carnegie robbed Feb. 27

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carnegie police are searching for two people who they say robbed the Family Dollar store at 300 Broadway St. on Feb. 27.

Wearing masks and hoodies, two people — one with a weapon — robbed the store around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Carnegie Mayor Jack Kobistek said Wednesday afternoon.

“One of the hoodies was unique,” Kobistek said, indicating a design pattern on the back.

Police released two images from surveillance footage from the store.

The suspects got away with $70, police told WPXI-TV.

Tuesday night's robbery was the third in February in Carnegie's business district.

On Feb. 1 at approximately 9:30 p.m., police say George Seaton entered the BP gas station at 365 E. Main St. and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled after receiving about $275 from the employee. An arrest warrant has been issued for Seaton.

Three days later, the same gas station was robbed around 7:30 p.m.

Kobistek said police are “trying determine if the last two crimes (Feb. 4 and Feb. 27) are related.”

Carnegie police are increasing patrols to the business district, Kobistek said.

“One of the measures is to have a police officer assigned to continuously patrol the downtown area during the evening hours,” he said.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies is asked to call 911.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.