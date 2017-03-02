Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

Fish fry season underway across Chartiers Valley

Matthew Peaslee | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Jean Kozy works fills orders in the kitchen during St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Carnegie during an Ash Wednesday fish fry Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Mary Jane Charitan of Collier is reflected in a sneeze guard as she fills a cup with a side option during St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Carnegie during an Ash Wednesday fish fry Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Josie Schultz hands a tray of food to a server during St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Carnegie during an Ash Wednesday fish fry Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

One of Western Pennsylvania's most time-honored traditions is back in full swing across the region and around the Chartiers Valley: fish fries.

Ash Wednesday kicked off the 40-day observance of the Lenten season for Christians and fish fries took over church halls, firehalls and restaurants.

“It's a great tradition,” said Lori Anderson, who was placing an order at the fish fry at the Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department on March 1. “Time flies and here we are on another Ash Wednesday.”

The fire department, like many other organizations that host a fish fry, use the event as a money generator to keep the operation going throughout the year.

“Typical fundraisers are a thing of the past,” said Nancy Wissel, secretary of the Heidelberg VFD. “We have Bingo every Thursday and a fish fry on Ash Wednesday. That helps bring in the money that we desperately need. This is a big building and we have to keep the lights on in order to do our jobs. Every little bit helps and we're thankful for all the support from the people who came out today.”

Wissel has been with the department since 1978 and serves as the main organizer of the Ash Wednesday fish fry. The fire department also hosts a fish fry and homemade pierogie sale on Good Friday. Some years, the fire department attempted to have a fish fry every Friday of Lent, “but it got to be too much,” Wissel said. “We have a great group of volunteers who help out a lot. It's just so busy for us to keep up.”

Volunteers are what keep events running, said Tim Castello of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Carnegie. Castello has organized the church's Lenten fish fries for the past five years, but been involved for much longer.

“We have about 30 volunteers come in on any given day,” Castello said of the fry held Wednesday and every Friday during Lent. “They look forward to this all year. They're long and busy days.”

Volunteers began preparing food and setting up the hall at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Hungry customers started rolling in at 11:30 a.m.

Popular food items include fish, of course, as well as haluski and stewed tomatoes.

“On St. Patrick's Day (which falls on next Friday), we'll serve beer and have some other Irish specialties on the menu,” Castello said. The fish fry and an August festival are the church's biggest fundraisers.

No matter what is being served at the fish fry, Lori Dedola makes sure it gets to the customer in a timely fashion.

“We want to help the church and provide all the people who support this cause with a great meal,” Dedola said. “It's busy, but we enjoy each other's company. You can make a lot of new friends working at a fish fry.”

Charliers Valley eighth-grader Chris Sherman had his first fish-fry volunteer experience on Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. He quickly adapted to the pace.

“It's been fun,” he said. “I'm looking forward to helping out every Friday after this.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

