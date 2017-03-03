Collier woman celebrates 90th birthday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy 90th birthday to Theresa (Baba) Zatezalo of Collier, who celebrates March 9. She is mother to Connie, John and Bonnie.

• Happy birthday wishes to Nancy Schmitt, who celebrates March 9, and to her daughter Jessica, who celebrates March 25, and to her brother Greg Werner, who celebrates March 12.

• Hillary (Mangis) Kuntz of Collier celebrates her birthday March 9 with her husband Eric, daughter Kennedy and son Brady.

• Happy birthday to Mark Urso of South Fayette, who celebrated March 7. He is the husband of Annie and they have three children, Johnny, Noah and Vincent. Mark is the son of Marlene and Jack Urso of Carnegie.

• Happy 9th birthday to Bradin Whitaker, who celebrated March 7. He is the son of Alberta (Fiorentini) and Rich Whitaker of Bridgeville and brother of Brandon.

• Happy 4th birthday to Lenna Rose George, who celebrated March 7. She is the daughter of Lindsey and Matthew George and granddaughter of Gary and Cindy Marshall of Collier, Tom and Claudia Laudont of Scott, and Ronald and Janice George of Churchill. Lenna's Mom Lindsey celebrates her birthday March 12.

• Happy birthday to Debbie (Wagner) Endy, who celebrated March 7, and to her brother Joe Martineck, who celebrates March 11. Debbie is the wife of Doug and they have a little girl Della, and Joe is the husband of Teri Ann and father of Jeffery and Valery.

• Happy 12th birthday to Matthew Pfeffer, who celebrated March 7. Matthew is the son of Mary and Gary Pfeffer and has a brother, Jacob. His grandparents are Darlene and the late Dink Pfeffer of Carnegie and Ray and Marian Koscak of Boardman, Ohio. Matthew is the great-grandson of Mabel and the late Chuddy Pfeffer and Peggy and Berky Schreiber.

• Emily Roessler celebrated her 18th birthday March 7. She is the daughter of Craig and Stacey Roessler, sister to Miranda, Ashley and Kyle. Kyle celebrated his 17th birthday Feb. 3. Emily and Kyle are the grandchildren of Jean and Ken Turiczik of Carnegie and Betty and William Roessler of Crafton.

• Bastian Edward Lenk of Carnegie, son of Aaron and Laura Lenk, and big brother to Lydia Grey, celebrated his fifth birthday March 7.

• Birthdays this week include Victor Jafarace, Sean McCreary, Collette McIntyre Wilson, Jeryl “Jub” (Kearn) Zawilla, Mary Ann Schade, PJ Bagnato, Janie Chilton Tokar, Brian Wilkeson, and Ron Catrain.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.