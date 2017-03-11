Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

Town Talk: Green Tree couple welcomes son

Cindy Babish-schultz | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Alexis and Joe Welsh of Green Tree are receiving congratulations on the birth of a son, Maddox Joseph Welsh, who was born Feb. 20, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces and 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandmother is Rosemary Binkowski of Dormont. Paternal grandparents are Diane Schwartzmiller of Collier, Karen and Joe Welsh of Carnegie and great-grandmother Marie Schwartzmiller of Collier. Maddox's siblings include Zachary, Mikalyn and Aria.

• Aaron Fisher, son of David and Christie Conley Fisher will celebrate his 12th birthday March 17.

• Riley Sunderland, daughter of Lisa (Fisher) and Rob Sunderland will celebrate her 9th birthday March 24. Riley is a third-grade student at Carnegie Elementary.

• Kathleen and John Cubic of Glendale celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary March 12. They have three children, John Jr., Lynn Ann and Bob, and two grandchildren, John and Briana.

• Happy birthday to Brandon Bogdon of Collier, who celebrated March 11. Brandon is married to Ashley, and he has son Ashton, daughter Mila Ann and son Blake.

• John L. Kripp of Rennerdale celebrated his 75th birthday March 14. John was married to Patricia “PK” Kripp, who died in 2005. They are the parents of James (Kathy) Kripp, Dawn (Dan) Wauthier, and Barbara Chilleo. They also have six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Brianna and Justin Chilleo, Denielle and Haley Wauthier, and Matthew Kripp.

• Happy birthday to Mary Jane (Masciantonio) Slegal of Ann Street, who celebrated March 14, and also, to her niece, Jovanna Silipigni of Crafton, who celebrated the same day. Jovanna's parents are Charlene (Masciantonio) and John Silipigni.

• Happy birthday to Jeff Hilty of Bridgeville, who celebrates March 16. Jeff and his wife, Lizann (Kouche), have been married for 37 years and are parents of three sons, Jeff (Simone), Joe and Jordan. Lizann and Jeff also have one granddaughter, Sydney.

• Donna and Bob Heinrich of Carnegie celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary March 15. They are the parents of Shawn (Meghan) and Erin (Jake) Trombetta. Donna and Bob have five grandchildren, Robby, Shawn Jr., Tyler, Levi and Mila.

• Donna (Fisher) and Ron Hatcher of Carnegie celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary March 14. They are the parents of two children, Amy and James (Courtney) and have one granddaughter Camille Rose.

• Bob Gielarowski of Carnegie celebrated his birthday March 11 with his wife, Donna, and children Jamie (Mark) Hermann and Rob. Bob and Donna have three grandchildren: Madison, Aubrey and Brody.

• Birthdays this week include Roman Steffl, Emilie Babish, Sarah Gallogly, Owen White, Jamie Lukac, Chris Mangum, Janet Fraer, Rose Pucci, Barbara Meinen, Mary Kizina, Patrick Catena, Nancy Volk, Lori Ritter and Barb Lawrence.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

