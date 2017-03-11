Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

Farm to Table Pittsburgh food conference coming up

Charlotte Smith | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

The 11th annual Local Food Conference, sponsored by Farm to Table Pittsburgh in Scott, will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on March 24 and 25.

It will feature more than 150 exhibitors, speakers, seasonal cooking demonstrations, gardening tips, information about the nutritional value of local foods and a list of where to find businesses and organizations that provide healthy food and lifestyle choices.

Friday night includes a food tasting from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday night includes a “farm to flask mixology” tasting from 4 to 6 p.m. Both have separate registrations.

The theme is “Growing Roots for Healthy Communities.” More than 5,000 people attended last year's two-day conference.

Returning for the third year is Project Lunch Tray by Community Kitchen Pittsburgh. There are kids' activities (children 12 and under are admitted free) and a Wellness Lounge for massage therapy, yoga and more.

The Pennsylvania Women's Agricultural Network will hold a daylong conference and Cheryl Cook from the state Department of Agriculture will speak Friday afternoon. The Farm to Table Café will have food from area restaurants. Distilleries, wineries and breweries will sell drinks and takeout bottles; most other exhibitors will offer sampling and packaged items.

Visit farmtotablepa.com for tickets or purchase them at the door the day of the event. Both days' exhibitors and demonstrations run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All teachers and day care providers can attend free and receive Act 48 continuing education credits. All Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP and WIC recipients attend free as well, courtesy of American HealthCare Group.

Other Farm to Table information

Another of Farm to Table Pittsburgh's services is the Farm to School Program, which brings wellness programming and assemblies about healthy food to schools.

Classroom tasting parties are another program.

The Fresh Fruit Bowl Program brings education to local corporations and small businesses about the benefits of eating fruit.

The organization also provides wellness and food programs for businesses, senior and community groups and colleges.

For more information or to register, call 412-563-8800.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at charlotte59@comcast.net.

