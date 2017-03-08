Residential, commercial development coming to old hospital site in South Fayette

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new development in South Fayette will benefit the township in numerous ways, township spokeswoman Andrea Iglar said.

At a commissioners meeting last month, a vote passed to allow construction on the Hastings neighborhood plan on the site of the former Mayview state hospital.

Phase I, which was approved at the meeting, calls for residential units to include 44 single family homes, 49 townhouses and 276 apartments, as well as a pool and clubhouse.

Based on an agreement between the township and Charter Homes, 30,000 square feet of the new development will be for commercial use.

“Right now they're saying it will include a restaurant, a daycare, some other business and open space,” Iglar said. “We wanted to see some of the commercial development coming up at the same time, or before the homes would be finished.”

There is potential for a total of 75,000 square feet of space in the commercial sector of the complex.

A 69-acre addition of Fairview Park also is part of the plan as the township will work on that project.

“It will be fixed up and we'll own that Fairview land so we can expand our largest park,” Iglar said. “It's really big for us because we do not have an entrance off of a main road into that park. It just goes through a neighborhood.”

There is no set date to start construction, which will also include a new intersection on one side of Mayview Road, though Iglar said it likely will begin this year.

“The hospital property sat vacant for a long time,” Iglar said. “We're really glad to see it cleaned up and returned to the tax rolls with both commercial and residential development. And, the fact that we were able to expand Fairview Park is a big plus for us. We definitely see the development over the Mayview Road area as a plus for the township.”

Also awaiting approval is a three-story luxury retirement apartment building.

“That is going to the township planning commission, but they're looking to do that at the same time as Phase I,” Iglar said.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.