Some South Fayette residents upset at possible development

Some residents of South Freedom Drive in South Fayette Township are angered by the prospect of development coming to their neighborhood. And they say no one has told them what it might be.

A petition to rezone a 6.6 acres nestled east of Washington Pike and south of Bursca Drive, from a business to commercial zoning, has upset residents of the small, neighboring roadway, fearing it will disrupt their lives.

South Fayette Board of Commissioners are slated to hold a public hearing on rezoning the plot at a meeting on Wednesday.

Gary Fromholzer, a resident of South Freedom Drive, was one of nearly one dozen residents that attended the board of commissioners workshop meeting on Wednesday.

Fromholzer said he and his neighbors have enjoyed their quiet street but fear potential commercial development will end that.

“We are a quiet little neighborhood and no one knows we are here,” Fromholzer said.

Fromholzer and other residents stated objections to possibilities of increased noise, lights, odors and traffic.

A Nov. 15, 2016, letter from James Scalo, president of Burns & Scalo Real Estate Services, requested the zoning change from B-1 to C-2.

“The uses permitted in the B-1 District do not permit commercial development,” Scalo wrote in the letter. “We are proposing to re-develop the entire entranceway into the Park as commercial uses.”

Scalo's letter did not state what those uses might be, and township commissioners said they had not been informed either.

Joseph Horowitz, president of the board of commissioners, told residents to return for the public hearing to have their voices on record.

Township solicitor Robert Garvin said the commissioners cannot approve the zoning change at the hearing. They can vote to advertise an ordinance to make the change, which would then require its own vote, table the request or reject it.

Burns, through a limited partnership called Bursca Frontgate, already received bad news from the township when the planning commission unanimously recommended against the rezoning.

• Commissioners on Wednesday also will consider the Resort Lifestyle Communities at Hastings on Hastings Park Drive.

Commissioners are slated to vote on a plan to construct a three-story, 130-unit, retirement community.

Bob Lewis, development director for Resort Lifestyle Communities, said the South Fayette facility will model their other properties, calling the concept “high-end senior independent living.”

Resort Lifestyle Communities feature a movie theater, transportation, three daily meals, concierge service and many other amenities.

Lewis said they operate 14 facilities with 20 more being planned. He said if approved work could begin in May or June with a possible opening in late summer 2018.

Township manager Ryan Eggleston said the new community, if approved, could become one of the five top tax-generating properties in South Fayette.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.