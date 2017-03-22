Chartiers Valley student excels at chess tournaments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of Samuel Kagle's favorite Christmas gifts as a child evolved into one of his favorite hobbies as a high school student.

Kagle, a freshman at Chartiers Valley, received a “No Stress Chess” kit from his uncle in first grade. This basic game taught him the movement of pieces and how chess is played.

Four years later, he started taking weekly lessons at the South Fayette Library, taught by Eric Berthoud.

“Mr. Berthoud would teach strategy for a half hour and then we'd play for a half hour,” Kagle said. “Every six weeks, there was a tournament. After enjoying some success in the library tournaments, I decided to try a rated tournament.”

He took part in a rated tournament in January 2016 and placed fifth out of 21 participants. That led Kagle to enroll for the scholastic division of Pennsylvania State Game last August, where he won the 45-minute game state championship.

“I usually alter my strategy during a game in response to my opponent's moves,” Kagle said. “I try to keep my options open.”

After that first state championship, Kagle earned two more, one for a 60-minute game and one for a 75-minute game, which he won last month at the scholastic division of the 2017 State Game/75 Chess Championship at the University of Pittsburgh.

Each state championship involves four rounds of play using Swiss System pairing.

“The more you win, the harder your opponents become,” Kagle said. “For each of my titles, I had to win all four games.”

The scholastic division is for players in grades kindergarten to 12. Players don't have to be residents of Pennsylvania; Kagle said he's played other teens from as far away as Jamaica.

“Sam is determined all on his own,” said his mother, Martha. “He's very self-motivated. I encourage him to play because he enjoys playing and it's good exercise for his mind. I'll play with him occasionally, but it's been a very long time since I've beaten him.”

During the school year, Kagle plays chess once a month at Pitt with the Pittsburgh Chess League. He also is a member of the Southern Knights chess team, which plays at the Bridgeville Library. Kagle takes lessons at the library from master Gabriel Petesch.

Away from chess, Kagle has represented Chartiers Valley at the Calcusolve Mathematics Competition and has earned awards in the Scholastic Art Awards. For three years in a row, he received an honorable mention for his performance at the Shakespeare Scene and Monologue Competition.

He performed in this month's high school production of “Sweeney Todd” as Beadle Bamford.

“Sam was one of the most precocious students that I have worked with,” said Sara Benis, Chartiers Valley Middle School's gifted coordinator. “Sam's intellectual curiosity and passion for learning, with his creative intelligence and critical reasoning abilities will lead him to accomplish great things.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.