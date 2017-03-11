Vandals key cars, slash tires in Carnegie

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At 5:30 a.m. on March 3, Andy Fang walked out of his Broadway Street home to continue some customization work on a Toyota Prius he had purchased nine days earlier.

He had ordered an LED kit to switch the amber lights to white lights of the car's interior. But before Fang started, he noticed an unwanted update to the car's exterior.

His car had been scratched.

“I got to the driver's side and noticed the scratch. My car had been scratched from the driver's side door all the way to the rear fender past the rear door,” Fang said. “At first I thought it was a trick of the light.”

He looked at his neighbors' cars and saw a similar stripe. The cars had been keyed by a vandal. Fang immediately called 911 to report the incident to Carnegie police.

“They were very quick and the officer told me that another street had a bunch of tires slashed that same night,” Fang said, referring to vandalism on Library Avenue.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related. Carnegie officials are still working to determine if a recent string of armed robberies in the borough are related.

In February, Carnegie Mayor Jack Kobistek spoke about the importance of “staying vigilant.” He wanted all borough businesses and citizens to take proper precautions to prevent crime from happening.

“If you're parking your vehicle, lock it,” Kobistek said. “People aren't doing smash-and-grabs because it's too easy to find unlocked vehicles.”

Fang's car was locked when the damage occurred overnight. Nothing was reported stolen from his neighbors, either.

He is, however, working with his insurance company to cover the damage. If the vandal or vandals are found, the insurance will aid in the restitution.

Fang moved to Carnegie from nearby South Fayette last July when he purchased his first house.

“I ultimately want to feel safe in my neighborhood,” he said.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.