Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carlynton

Vandals key cars, slash tires in Carnegie

Matthew Peaslee | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

At 5:30 a.m. on March 3, Andy Fang walked out of his Broadway Street home to continue some customization work on a Toyota Prius he had purchased nine days earlier.

He had ordered an LED kit to switch the amber lights to white lights of the car's interior. But before Fang started, he noticed an unwanted update to the car's exterior.

His car had been scratched.

“I got to the driver's side and noticed the scratch. My car had been scratched from the driver's side door all the way to the rear fender past the rear door,” Fang said. “At first I thought it was a trick of the light.”

He looked at his neighbors' cars and saw a similar stripe. The cars had been keyed by a vandal. Fang immediately called 911 to report the incident to Carnegie police.

“They were very quick and the officer told me that another street had a bunch of tires slashed that same night,” Fang said, referring to vandalism on Library Avenue.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related. Carnegie officials are still working to determine if a recent string of armed robberies in the borough are related.

In February, Carnegie Mayor Jack Kobistek spoke about the importance of “staying vigilant.” He wanted all borough businesses and citizens to take proper precautions to prevent crime from happening.

“If you're parking your vehicle, lock it,” Kobistek said. “People aren't doing smash-and-grabs because it's too easy to find unlocked vehicles.”

Fang's car was locked when the damage occurred overnight. Nothing was reported stolen from his neighbors, either.

He is, however, working with his insurance company to cover the damage. If the vandal or vandals are found, the insurance will aid in the restitution.

Fang moved to Carnegie from nearby South Fayette last July when he purchased his first house.

“I ultimately want to feel safe in my neighborhood,” he said.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.