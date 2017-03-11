Carlynton students' music, art to be showcased

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Artwork will be on display, and there will be performances on March 24 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. as well as on March 25 at noon, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Carlynton Community Arts Extravaganza will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. March 24 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25 at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, 30 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie.

With help from the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, Carlynton students will showcase their artistic talents at Carlynton Community Arts Extravaganza — an event planned for March 24 and 25.

“We wanted to push into the community so that people would have more of an opportunity to see the amazing work that our Carlynton students do,” said Russ Pedersen, a music teacher in the district who helped organize the event.

Event highlights include more than 90 pieces of artwork representing every grade in the district, as well as solos and duets from fifth- and sixth-grade musicians. The high school trumpet ensemble, brass ensemble, woodwind ensemble, and percussion ensemble will play as well.

This event was based on of a previous event called “Tied to the Arts,” that was held at the high school.

Pederson and the art and music teachers from Carlynton School District met with Margaret Forbes of the Carnegie Free Library to look for opportunities to collaborate.

“With such energetic and creative people in the room, the ideas came quickly,” Pedersen said.

Artwork will remain on display at the library through a community open house planned for April 2.

“We are so excited about this collaboration with our school district,” said Margaret Forbes, the library and music hall's executive director. “The student talent is inspiring.”

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.