Celebrate CV to showcase diversity of Chartiers Valley

Chartiers Valley School District will be celebrating diversity found in its community of students at an event this month.

Celebrate CV will be held 6-8 p.m. March 23 at the intermediate school, 2030 Swallow Hill Road. The public event welcomes all students to attend with their families.

“The goal of the evening is to unite our community while celebrating the diversity among us,” said district spokeswoman Kara Droney. “The event is also an opportunity for community organizations and our municipalities to share information about the programs, resources and events they offer our community. We also have student clubs represented.”

Students from all schools in the district will display musical performances and artwork. Some students may share stories of reflection about their lives.

Games and crafts will also be available.

The event will debut the district's Celebrate CV video — a short movie with student interviews.

“Students from all four of our schools are represented in the video,” Droney said. “They each share what makes our school district great from their individual perspective.

“We are currently working on a few more exciting things that we really hope can come together for this event.”

Later this year, all Chartiers Valley schools will be recognized again with a “No Place for Hate” distinction by the Anti-Defamation League. Banners to honor the title may be unveiled in time for the event, but likely will be placed in April or May.

Transportation to the event will be provided by the school district. Pickup locations will be Greenbriar, Carriage Park and Nob Hill.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.