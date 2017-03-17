Bridgeville, Carnegie groups offer activities, fellowship for older adults

Local organizations offer senior citizens fellowship and diverse activities. Here are some of the events planned in the near future:

• LifeSpan Chartiers Center, 300 Lincoln Ave., Carnegie, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays with lunch served daily at 11:30 a.m. (reservations required the day before). All are welcome to join in activities such as line dancing, canasta/euchre, bridge, cooking classes, holiday socials, flu clinics, health and wellness programs, book club and more. The center has a senior fitness center equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. For details, call 412-276-5056. Access or OPT can be used to get to the center.

• The Golden Agers with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Carnegie have existed for more than 25 years and plan luncheons, trips, socials and more for all adults, regardless of membership in the group. Upcoming is a trip to Hard Rock Casino on May 17 for $40 and dinner and a show at the Lamplighter in Greensburg on June 11 for $65. Trips include transportation. For details, call Don Cain at 412-279-0885.

• The Daytrippers from St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 218 Alter St., Carnegie, meet at 11 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month for socializing, luncheons, trips and more. For details, call 412-279-3615.

• The Jewish Community Center of the South Hills, 345 Kane Blvd., Scott, offers Silver Sneakers yoga, splash, fitness programs, Tai Chi, Zumba and Arthritis Foundation exercise programs, along with educational classes, fellowship and the occasional group travel for seniors. For details, call 412-466-4773.

• Sts. Simon & Jude Parish, Scott, sponsors the Senior Group. Monthly events range from covered-dish luncheons to speakers and more. A trip to Lancaster is planned for May 2-3. For details, call Bernadette Flohr at 412-279-4850.

• The Hilltoppers of Scott Township meet in Convenant-Community Presbyterian Church, 1630 Greentree Road, Scott Township. A monthly brown bag lunch at noon on the second Wednesday is held with desserts provided and beverages available. A brief business meeting is usually followed by entertainment, a program, bingo, etc. Visitors are welcome; members are needed. For details, call 412-341-8640.

• The Green Tree Seniors was organized in 1980 for adults 55 and older. Members meet at 11:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Carlisle Social Hall of the Green Tree Fire Station, 825 Poplar St., for socializing, lunch, speakers and/or entertainment. The seniors also host a card-playing group at noon on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the same location. Call 412-414-8429.

• The High Nooners Senior Ministry at Wallace Memorial Presbyterian Church, Green Tree, invites all senior members 55 and older to gather at noon on the last Wednesday of each month for a brown bag lunch and a special program. Beverages and dessert are provided. Occasional special group trips are sponsored. They also participate in an annual mission project. For details, call 412-561-2431.

• In Bridgeville, the Bethany Presbyterian Golden Oldies gather at noon on the third Thursday of each month in the church's hall for a meal, conversation and fellowship. Occasional group trips are sponsored, such as the one April 6 to see the Civic Light Opera production of “Pump Boys and Dinettes.” For details, call 412-221-5132.

• The South Fayette Senior Citizens Association, Inc. provides social and recreational opportunities for people 55 and older and their spouses. They meet in the Senior Center, 515 Millers Run Road, South Fayette. Meetings are at 12:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Activities for the week usually include pinochle on Sundays, euchre at 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 500 bid cards at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, and bingo at 12:30 p.m. Fridays. For details, call 412-220-7801.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.