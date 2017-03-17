Reader responses help gain historical insight

Feedback from readers of this column continues to be a great source of satisfaction for me. Especially satisfying are the unsolicited comments I get from readers regarding things they have read in a particular column.

I recently received an email from Ronald Carlisle regarding my puzzlement with the term “a point near Cowan's” which was one of the landmarks in Charles DeHass' original alignment for the Washington and Pittsburgh (later Chartiers Valley) Railroad. Mr. Carlisle is the author of “The Story of Woodville: The History, Architecture, and Archaeology of a Western Pennsylvania Farm.”

He courteously reminded me of something I certainly should have realized — the fact that, by the time of DeHass' survey, the Christopher Cowan family owned and occupied the Neville House, and that it is exactly the kind of landmark DeHass would have referenced.

Upon reading the same column, Dana Spriggs put his considerable investigative talent to work researching DeHass and generated a lot of interesting information.

DeHass was born in Somerset in 1792 and served with distinction as an officer during the War of 1812. By 1815, he was living in Washington County where he laid out Columbia and West Columbia, two communities that eventually became the city of Donora. When interest in building a railroad connecting eastern Pennsylvania with Pittsburgh peaked in the mid-1830s, DeHass was one of three chief engineers selected to survey alternative routes. He is credited with laying out the final route selected through Greensburg and Westmoreland County. He eventually moved into eastern Ohio, dying in 1874.

Both Don Malcolm and Dave Wright commented on our column about the C.P. Mayer excursion to California for the Brick Manufacturers' convention. Don was able to clarify my confusion about the way rail passengers got across the bay to San Francisco.

In those days, the railroad ended at Port Costa, on the Carquinez Strait in the Sacramento/San Joaquin rivers' delta. At that point, the railroad cars were loaded onto ferries and transported to San Francisco.

Dave Wright reported that he did some research after reading that column and determined the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, the Mission Inn in Riverside and the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood are all still thriving, 90 years later.

He also reported that the Port Costa Brick Works is no longer in existence, having been demolished in 1951.

It is reassuring to be reminded that there are numerous history buffs everywhere, each with specific interests which other folks might consider trivial.

