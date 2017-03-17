Former Rosslyn Farms mayor turns 92

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy 92nd birthday to former Rosslyn Farms Mayor Sally Ford who celebrated March 17. Sally lives at Providence Point and would enjoy hearing from old friends. To contact Sally, reach out to me.

• Happy anniversary to Maureen and Jim Nelson of Neville Manor who celebrated their 39th anniversary March 17. They are the parents of two children, Erin (Ryan) Cummings and Brendan (Janna) Nelson. They also have four grandchildren, Meghan and Declan Cummings, and Summer and Adam Nelson.

• Happy birthday to former Carnegie resident Leslie Blair Roberts now residing in Myrtle Beach, S.C., who celebrated with her husband, Wes, and friends on March 17.

• Happy birthday Jack Moskovitz, who celebrated his 70th birthday on March 18. Jack was employed by the Carlynton School District for more than 30 years and now is a resident of Concordia South Hills on Bower Hill Road.

• Bobbi (White) and Sean Klein of Carnegie celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on March 17. They are the parents of two sons, Peter Lloyd and Max Aaron.

• Cathy (Tokar) and Lonnie Lamb will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary March 17. Cathy is the owner of Ultra Classic Hair Salon in Carnegie.

• Jeannalyn Baroni-Meyers celebrated her 15th birthday March 17 with her mom, dad, sister Amanda Partin, brothers Rusty, Brandon and Shane Baroni-Meyers and niece Angelina. Shane will celebrate his 17th birthday March 29.

• Bridget (Kelly) and Mark Cafeo of Bridge‑ville celebrated their fourth anniversary March 17. Bridget served the Chartiers Valley School Board for many years and is mom to Justin.

• Happy 8th birthday to Hanalee Mikal Nordeen who celebrated March 18. Hanalee is the daughter of Katie (Leschak) and Josh Nordeen of Carnegie and big sister of Amelia Pauline.

• Denise (Iacono) and Gerry McGrogan of Carnegie celebrated their 36th anniversary March 21. They are the parents of Kristy (Jason) Goldie and Ryan (Heather) and have two grandchildren, Taya and Jase.

• Kathleen and Mike Zimbicki of Rennerdale celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary March 18. Kathleen and Mike are the parents of four children, eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and have lived in Rennerdale for 60 years.

• Birthdays this week include Sheldon Sorge, Ginny Penn, Kathy Sudiak, Amanda Bennett, Shawn Broniak, Kelly Zaletski, Bill Vetter, Jim Duffy, Kate Gerster, Isabella Rose Valentine, Tammy Petrocco Nelson, Aedan Bogats, Addison Van Goor, William Kolle, Sharon Shaffer-Snatchko and Natalie Iorio Ceyrolles.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.