Carnegie skunked: Borough attempting to deal with increased population

Something stinks in Carnegie.

Residents in several parts of the borough have been reporting skunks in their neighborhood and borough officials are wondering about the sudden population spike.

Mayor Jack Kobistek and Manager Stephen Beuter each say they are unaware of why Carnegie's latest — and unwanted — residents have settled in the borough.

Kobistek said the problem has been a recent one.

“They showed up in about the last two years, out of the blue,” he said.

Complicating the matter is that the borough's regular animal control services will not handle skunks, for the obvious reason.

In the 2017 budget, Carnegie allocated $2,000 for skunk removal. It is the first year borough administration added a specific line item for skunks.

Residents needing a skunk removed can hire a specialist to remove the rodent and the borough will reimburse the cost. Beuter said the fee usually is between $50 and $70 per animal.

Beuter said they are seeing if the new tactic pays off.

“It's been quiet in the borough so far this year,” Beuter said.

Dan Kowalo, owner of Big Dan's Animal Control, one of the companies that services Carnegie, agreed.

Kowalo said he retrieved eight to 10 skunks in Carnegie in 2016, but none so far in 2017. He also said skunk populations peak after about seven years, then nature thins out the herd.

“Last year might have been the busy year,” he said.

Kowalo also disposes of skunks in Scott, Mt. Lebanon, Upper St. Clair and Peters. He said the animal usually has already been trapped. He euthanizes and disposes of the animal.

Kobistek himself personally has been affected. He said last summer an entire four-member skunk family was living under a house next to his. He said the house now is being remodeled so his unwelcomed neighbors may have moved on.

Municipal managers in Scott Township and Crafton did not report any problems with skunks, although Crafton may have a different problem.

“We've had some complaints about coyotes, but none about skunks,” Crafton Manager Ann Scott said. Scott Township dealt with coyote sightings in the fall as well.

Kobistek did ultimately offer one possible reason for the skunks taking up in Carnegie.

“Maybe it's because we are doing well and the skunks want to be part of the progress.”

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.