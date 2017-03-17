Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Proposed grocery store, hotel project tabled in South Fayette

Eric Eisert | Friday, March 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

After an initial public outcry to a proposed rezoning of property he owns, the president of Burns & Scalo Real Estate asked South Fayette Commissioners last Wednesday to table his request.

“So we ask that this be tabled tonight so we can go and speak to the neighbors,” James Scalo said.

Scalo did reveal to the board and residents he plans to build a 36,000 square-foot grocery store on the land at the entrance to Bursca Business Park from Washington Pike.

A public hearing was scheduled last week to rezone a 6.6-acre plot from business to commercial zoning. Several residents of nearby Freedom Drive South voiced opposition to development adjacent to their neighborhood.

Scalo said his company has been approached to build the grocery store, which he said he cannot name due to confidentiality, as well as a seven-story hotel.

As the land is zoned B-1, a hotel complies with the zoning. Scalo said the grocery store is a better fit for the area, and residents of nearby Freedom Drive South will not be able to see it as the land will be graded to a lower elevation and the building will not be as tall.

An office building for Guttman Energy sits on some of the land Scalo plans to develop. Scalo said the tenants will be relocated.

Pat Cooper, project manager for Gateway Engineers, said the store will be 120 feet farther from the residences than the Guttman Energy building. Cooper said with the grading, it will be six or seven feet lower.

“We're going to be planting a buffer all along the area,” Cooper said, adding the buffer will be evergreen trees.

Some residents still expressed skepticism regarding the plan.

Freedom Drive South resident Doreen Fromholzer said she was forced to meet many stipulations when she opened a hair salon in her home. She said she feels the residents face accepting a grocery store or else they'll get a hotel.

Scalo said the land will be developed but said he wants to be a good neighbor to the residents, adding he's been there since beginning Bursca Business Park in 1984.

Scalo also said the residential housing boom in South Fayette has not been accompanied by an appropriate counterpart.

“What that means is this area needs commercial development.”

Scalo added that development will contribute school taxes while not using the resources.

Township commissioners agreed to continue the public hearing at their next regular meeting set for 7 p.m. April 19.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

