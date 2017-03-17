Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette Township celebrates 175 years

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 17, 2017, 1:15 p.m.
Randy Jarosz | for the Tribune-Review
Ethan Biddle, 3, of Belle Vernon eats a birthday cupcake at South Fayette Township's 175th birthday party held Thursday, March 16, 2017, at the Fairview fire hall. The event was held 175 years to the day of the township's founding.
Randy Jarosz | for the Tribune-Review
Navya Paluri, 9, (left) and her twin sister Divya Paluri, both of South Fayette, pose at the Steel City Selfies booth at South Fayette Township's 175th birthday party held Thursday, March 16, 2017, at the Fairview fire hall. The event was held 175 years to the day of the township's founding.
Randy Jarosz | for the Tribune-Review
Skylar Goettman, 4, of South Fayette tries to knock over pins for a prize at South Fayette Township's 175th birthday party held Thursday, March 16, 2017, at the Fairview fire hall. The event was held 175 years to the day of the township's founding.
Randy Jarosz | for the Tribune-Review
Griffin Debowski, 5, of South Fayette, plays a round of Plinko at South Fayette Township's 175th birthday party held Thursday, March 16, 2017, at the Fairview fire hall. The event was held 175 years to the day of the township's founding.

Happy birthday, South Fayette Township!

The township officially turned 175 on March 16 and hosted a birthday party at the municipality's Fairview Volunteer Fire Department Sunset Room.

South Fayette Township was established March 16, 1842, when Fayette Township was split into two: North Fayette and South Fayette, according to the township historical information. In 1788, Fayette Township was split from Moon Township, which was one of seven original townships in Allegheny County.

Read more about the township's history from a story this month in The Signal Item.

Celebrations and events continue throughout the year.

