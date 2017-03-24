Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Weddings, birthdays celebrated around Bridgeville, Carnegie

Cindy Babish-schultz | Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:35 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Mary Kay (Granata) and Forrest Smith of Crafton celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary March 28. They are the parents of five children, Becca (Kristopher) Chenette, Rachel (Tom) Geis, Justin, Joshua and Maggie.

• Happy 87th birthday to Alice Danks of Carnegie, who celebrated March 25. Alice and her late husband Bill have two children, Beth (Steve) Klein of Carnegie and Russell (Judy) Danks of Bulger, Washington County. Alice has four grandchildren, Courtney and Kayla (Mark) Irwin and Will and Jason Danks.

• Birthday wishes are sent from John and Susan (Dad and Mom) to Sarah Kimutis of Carnegie, who celebrated her 23rd birthday March 25.

• Mimi (Sams) Wolbert of Carnegie celebrated a birthday March 26. Mimi is the mother of Stephanie (Tyler) Valentine, Andrew and Sam and is the proud “mammal” to five grandchildren (soon to be six in July). Granddaughter Ella Rose Valentine celebrated her 4th birthday March 22.

• Peyton Wesley Davis will celebrate his 11th birthday March 31. Peyton is the son of Crystal (Lawrence) and Wesley Davis of Collier. He is the grandson of Shirley and Dennis Lawrence of Cubbage Hill and Denise and Ed Davis of Butler.

• Happy birthday to Kristin (Butts) Gabster of Collier, who celebrated March 29. Kristin is the wife of Jon Gabster and they have three children, Sean, Rylee and Tyler.

• Birthday greetings are sent again at this time of year to three generations— John, Joe and Sarah Ford of Dewey Street — who celebrate March 31.

• Happy birthday to Mandy (Yustak) Turnbull, who celebrates her birthday March 30 with her husband, Graham, and children, Theron, Marian, Lilah, Rainiah and James.

• Lauren Wilmus celebrates her birthday March 31. She is the best aunt to Brayden. Cameron, Alexa, Lila and Weston.

• Theresa Sgro of Carnegie celebrates her birthday on March 31 with her four-legged buddy, Stormy, friends and family.

• Happy 6th birthday to Mariah Jean Freeman of Carnegie, who celebrated March 25. Mariah is the daughter of Kim and Glenn Freeman Jr. and little sister of Taylor, Khyleigh and Logan. She is the granddaughter of Jean Parsons (Meegaw) and Sheryl (Nana) and Glenn Freeman Sr. (Pop-Pop).

• Birthdays this week include, Nathan Piontek, Mackinsey Cyclenica, Beth Glancy, Camryn Crawford, Tracy Cooper, Charlotte Turney, Carol Gibbons, Bonnie Volk, Jen Schall, Lynn Yarmeak, Vicki Rathbun, Joe Mauti, Mary Lou Lawrence, Franca Mollica, Carol Dlugos, Philomena DiFiore, Kristin Park and Betty Dlugos.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at cbabish@aol.com.

