Carnegie church's motorcycle group keeps revving

A desire to give back to his church and community started Bob Sorchilla's mission to spread God's word through a unique ministry.

A motorcycle enthusiast, Sorchilla talked to parishioners of Carnegie Presbyterian Church and they hatched the idea for the CPC Riders.

Sorchilla wanted to reach out to people who share an interest in motorcycles and fellowship and help to those who may be seeking a new direction to their lives.

Originally founded in 2008 as a stand-alone ministry of the church, CPC Riders now falls under the church's mission and evangelism committee.

One of its first events was a “Blessing of the Bikes.” This year, the 10th annual event will take place on May 6 at 11 a.m. at Carnegie Presbyterian Church, 219 Ewing Road, Carnegie. In its first year, 25 bikers attended, and last year 150 motorcyclists came. A short ride follows the blessing, then a picnic lunch.

Other upcoming events include Conquer the North Country Motorcycle Retreat at Camp Crestfield in Butler County on Aug. 19, Janoski's Brunch Ride, an annual ice cream run and a covered bridge ride. Dates and details will be announced on their website, cpcriders.org.

An outreach program is coordinated with the Northside Common Ministries by serving meals six times a year to homeless men staying at the Pleasant Valley Shelter on Pittsburgh's North Side. The youth of the church collected four bins of items to take to Pleasant Valley and also help serve food.

“Although men are the predominant attendees, we are seeing more and more women riders each year,” Sorchilla said. “There is no requirement for motorcycle make, style or size, and all independent riders and the public are welcome and encouraged to attend the blessing and any of our events.”

Sorchilla invites riders who have different life stories and come from various backgrounds to be part of the group.

“Ten years ago, I had just gotten my motorcycle after not riding for 30 years. The other men and I had no idea if this ministry would work. We are so pleased it is still going strong and people from all over Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio come to the blessing and our other rides throughout the year. None of this could be done without all the help from our church, other riders from the community and all the riders who attend. We are grateful.”

For more details, call the church at 412-279-3223 or email cpcriders@hotmail.com.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at charlotte59@comcast.net.