Carnegie/Bridgeville

Air Force band to perform in Carnegie

Matthew Peaslee | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 10:30 p.m.

As a celebration and thank you to the community, the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall will host an open house event April 2 featuring Carlynton student art and an Air Force jazz band show among other events.

The Carnegie library previously hosted an open house in October 2015 to show off the interior restoration.

“It was a big success. About 250 people came from far and wide (in 2015),” Executive Director Margaret Forbes said.

This year's event will feature various exhibits, as well as a performance from Rhythm in Blues, the Air Force's 18-piece jazz band, in the music hall.

Forbes now hopes a similar open house can be held each year moving forward.

“The library's special relationship with its community makes me think we should do an open house with a special performance every year,” Forbes said. “All four branches of the U.S. Armed Services have several bands each. We could time the open house around their schedule.”

Forbes said she had been looking for a memorable way to offer appreciation to the borough and community, and she won't soon forget her reaction when contacted by Sgt. Ryan Persaud, a bassist in the Heritage American Band.

“I nearly fell over when Ryan called,” Forbes said. “I could not have conjured something as perfect as a military jazz band. Military musicians are world class.”

Forbes touts the music hall as having “probably the best acoustics in Southwestern Pennsylvania” as well as historic character, intimate setting and comfortable seats.

“It is very highly regarded in music circles,” Forbes said. “That said, so many audience members are discovering it for the first time. A band of Rhythm in Blue's caliber and appeal, will attract a very diverse audience.”

That's what has Persaud so enthused about performing in Carnegie.

“When I walked into the hall I felt excited,” he said. “It was a beautiful room and all I could think about was how good our band is going to sound in there.”

Activated in 1941, the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band is now comprised of seven distinctive and distinguished ensembles. The musicians are stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va., and perform more than 350 times annually.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the open house will showcase the music hall, as well as all three floors of the library.

Assistant Director Nate Wyrick will offer technological advice, with help from Carlynton students, as part of the school's Community Arts Extravaganza week.

Children's and Youth Services Librarian Elizabeth Shedlock will host crafts and activities for children, artist Jeff Keenan will offer free caricatures in the Lincoln Gallery and RLM Jazz will perform an ensemble in the studio.

“Everyone on staff loves what he or she does,” Forbes said. “We respond to need and opportunity, sometimes on a dime.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

